Top 5 most exciting vehicles to drive in GTA Online

Driving is as big a thing in GTA Online as criminal feats, if not more.

The multiplayer game is packed to the gills with a variety of awe-inspiring vehicles, each more of a beast on the fast-track than the other.

This article talks about 5 of the most exciting vehicles featured in GTA Online.

Top 5 most fun vehicles to buy in GTA Online:

5) Grotti X80 Proto

Grotti cars have been in the news before as some of the best vehicles in GTA Online. The X80 Proto, recorded at an incredibly high top speed, is an exceptionally good one. Not only is the prototype hypercar fast, it is also extremely nimble and boasts excellent acceleration.

In the looks department, the X80 Proto leaves many GTA Online cars in the dust. Priced at a staggering $2,700,000, it may be a little expensive but is worth all the buzz in GTA Online.

4) Mammoth Thruster Jetpack

GTA Online features a number of incredibly unique vehicles, but the likes of the Thruster Jetpack have seldom been seen before. Granted, it doesn't offer a whole lot of utility and isn't that practical either, but a flying vehicle still makes for one heck of a purchase in GTA Online.

3) Pegassi Infernus

Inspired by the infamous Lamborghini, the Infernus is one of the most exciting vehicles featured in GTA Online. It is recorded at exceptionally high top speed, almost on par with the Cheetah, and boasts excellent handling and quick acceleration. All in all, the Infernus makes for a great purchase in GTA Online and is definitely worth the big bucks.

2) Dewbauchee Vagner

Boasting a sleek and sturdy body, the Vagner always makes a great case for itself and is one of the most raved-about vehicles in GTA Online. It features incredible top speed, nimble handling and amazing acceleration.

The Vagner seems to have drawn inspiration from the insanely popular Aston Martin Valkyrie, which somehow explains where it gets its dashing looks from.

1) The Oppressor MK II

It is nearly impossible to talk about exciting vehicles in GTA Online without mentioning the legendary Oppressor MK II at least once. The flying, futuristic bike flipped the overall dynamic of the multiplayer game, in both good and bad ways.

The Oppressor MK II is not only one of the fastest vehicles in GTA Online but it's also incredibly smooth and exceptionally loaded, capable of annihilating everything in its vicinity.

GTA Online features a number of great bikes, but the Oppressor MK II is simply one of the best and is an absolute must-have.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul