Is the Hangar business worth buying in GTA Online?

Purchasing a Hangar in GTA Online opens a bevy of ways for aspiring pilots to hone their skills while farming some extra bucks on the side. It is one of the least popular businesses in GTA Online, owing, as one might guess, to the lack of profitability of the business.

But is it really all gloom and doom for the old business?

Turns out, the Airfreight business seems to be less focused on generating income for the players and more focused on diversity, as is the custom of some of the most underrated GTA Online assets.

This article explains why the Air Cargo business is worth buying in GTA Online despite the fact that it doesn't mint a mountain of cash in the background like many businesses in the game.

GTA Online: Is the Air Cargo business worth investing in?

If the player is playing solo, the Air Freight business may not make for a great investment in GTA Online. Solo players can earn a lot more money grinding the good old import/export businesses.

If one is playing in a team, however, the Air Cargo business can prove to be worth all the elbow-greasing and the big bucks.

That said, making money is not the only reason to purchase a Hangar in GTA Online. The Smuggler's Run update makes it mandatory for GTA Online gamers to own an Air Cargo business in order to purchase any new aircraft introduced to the game.

The Air Cargo business also allows players to customize their collection of planes inside the Hangar, an added perk that makes customizing weaponized choppers like the deadly Akula a lot of fun in GTA Online.

Moreover, the Hangar located in Fort Zancudo allows GTA Online players to gain exclusive access to some parts of Fort Zancudo.

The Hangar business may not be worth purchasing if all the player means to do with it is make money. Still for flying enthusiasts and those who do not mind shelling out the big bucks on stuff that may not create a great deal of return on investment but certainly adds diversity to the game, the Hangar business is absolutely worth it.

Note: The article reflects the views of the writer.

