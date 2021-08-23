GTA Online griefer attacks Redditor, ends up griefing himself

GTA Online never ceases to surprise its players, no matter how long they've been playing the game. This is what happened to a Redditor who recorded an unexpected moment and shared it with the community.

For a long time, Rockstar has been reliant on GTA Online for the majority of its revenue. This has prompted them to focus on releasing some quality updates for the game. The last two updates (Cayo Perico Heist and Los Santos Tuners) have been hugely popular with the gamers.

This has resulted in an increase in the number of active players in GTA Online at the moment. Along with more players, also come more griefers. Lately, there has been a notable increase in griefers in the game.

GTA Online: Griefer ends up griefing himself when he attacks Redditor

The above video was posted by a Redditor with the username iamtouchingcloth on the GTA Online subreddit. He can be seen exiting a Los Santos Customs workshop after modifying a Nightshark.

The moment he steps out of the mod shop, he has a surprise waiting for him. A griefer riding an Oppressor Mk 2 attacks him, firing rockets on his Nightshark.

The Nightshark is a decently armored vehicle that can withstand up to 4 rockets. However, the OP (original poster) doesn't get the opportunity to put that ability to the test. The griefer manages to fire 3 missiles before the Nightshark touches him. Here is the result of that encounter:

The post became a hot topic on the subreddit, and it ended up with over 5.3k upvotes. GTA Online players are always eager to see griefers getting punished in the game. Any gameplay footage showing a griefer getting what they deserve satisfies the community.

Players have been complaining that the griefer problem is getting out of hand. Ever since the Los Santos Tuners update came out, there have been many reports of griefers camping in certain locations.

Players should watch out for campers in such places as this is when players are the most vulnerable. Griefers intentionally target players in situations that would infuriate them. Their warped sense of fun makes them seek out other players and harass them.

This is why it feels so therapeutic to watch them being taught a lesson in GTA Online.

