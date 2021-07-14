5 things from L.A. Noire that would be awesome to see in GTA 6

There are many things from L.A. Noire that would be awesome to see in GTA 6.

L.A. Noire was a successful (sales-wise) and critically acclaimed game published by Rockstar Games back on May 17, 2011. There wouldn't be much of an opportunity for the game to influence GTA 5, but it would be awesome if GTA 6 took a few pointers from the great game.

It's improbable for most of these features to show up in GTA 6, yet L.A. Noire fans could still dream about getting more attention one way or another. L.A. Noire is a legitimately great game, and GTA fans assume GTA 6 will be a legendary game in its own right.

Five things from L.A. Noire that would be cool to see in GTA 6

#5 - The time period

Several aspects of this image showcase how different 1947 is from the modern era (Image via L.A. Noire Wiki)

1947 was an interesting year, but it's not represented at all in the GTA series. While it's extremely unlikely for the GTA series to look toward this era for their games, it's still an interesting part of history.

L.A. Noire might showcase a player on the side of law enforcement, but there are still plenty of crimes and drama to be found that were relevant to this era. Likewise, it would be cool if GTA 6 stood out visually by showcasing how different something like 1947 was from the modern era.

Of course, several leaks indicate that GTA 6 will take place in the present day, so this is more of a pipedream than anything else.

#4 - Partners

Stefan Bekowsky was a terrific partner in L.A. Noire (Image via Rockstar Games)

One of the more memorable aspects of L.A. Noire's gameplay is how the player always has a partner for their missions. There's always a new partner to assist the player in their line of work as Detective Cole Phelps rises through the ranks (and even in his demotion).

The GTA series has many allies, but not in a way that L.A. Noire does. The GTA series doesn't have a sidekick for the player to rely on if they're lost, need extra gunfire, or wish to be driven immediately.

#3 - Interrogations

Jacob Henry's interrogation (Image via L.A. Noire Wiki)

Although it is incredibly unlikely for the GTA 6 protagonist to be on the side of the law, that doesn't mean that they would be unable to interrogate other criminals. An interrogation happens during the mission, By the Book, in GTA 5, although it should be stated that it's completely different from what's seen in L.A. Noire.

Still, it would be cool if GTA 6 allowed players to gather intel through this method rather than the usual ways it's handled within the GTA series. Plus, it would be cool to see in a revamped Vigilante feature.

#2 - A protagonist that has to die

Regardless of what the player does in L.A. Noire, Cole Phelps will die at the end of the game. Other Rockstar Games titles do something similar, where the main protagonist dies and is sometimes replaced by another protagonist.

Interestingly enough, this hasn't happened in the GTA series. Although the player could kill Trevor or Michael in GTA 5, it's very obvious that it isn't the canon ending (not to mention the player still has multiple other protagonists to control).

It would be an interesting way for GTA 6 to stand out from the rest of the series. Even if there are multiple protagonists, that doesn't mean at least one of them can't die for a storyline reason to make it more impactful.

#1 - Official VR support

Modders have experimented with VR in various GTA titles before, but Rockstar Games has never officially released a VR port for those games. The difference between an official release and a modded variation is noticeable at times.

Although L.A. Noire does have some problems with its official VR release, some gamers still enjoy the game for what it is. Just imagine if GTA 6 had official VR support. 1st POV is one thing, but it doesn't compare to the immersion one could get from virtual reality.

