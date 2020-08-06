5 underrated games from Rockstar Games

It is hard to imagine that any game by Rockstar Games is capable of flying under the radar. But there have been titles in the past that maybe didn't get the attention they deserved, or underperformed commercially.

Rockstar Games has one of the best track records when it comes to putting quality Triple-A titles that are worth every penny of their $60 price tag. While games such as Red Dead Redemption and the GTA franchise are bound to do well given their status in the industry, few games didn't quite hit the mark in terms of sales or recognition.

These are some of the most underrated titles from Rockstar Games that perhaps deserve more attention from players in 2020.

Five underrated titles from Rockstar Games

5) L.A Noire

L.A Noire was an exciting project from Rockstar, to say the least. The game puts players in control of Cole Phelps, a patrolman who rises up the ranks to become a Police Detective.

As Phelps, players must solve different cases using clues, hints and interrogation and rank up in the police department. The story is a rather interesting neo-noir tale and features some of the most cutting-edge performance-capture technology at the time.

While the game did well enough commercially to warrant a VR-remake, it isn't as widely talked about in gaming circles as much as it probably should.

4) Midnight Club

People often forget that the reason why Rockstar has been able to develop such good driving mechanics in the GTA games is that it has a lot of prior experience with racing games.

The Midnight Club series of games are enjoyable arcade racing games that deserve more attention. The Midnight Club series initially saw a lot of success on the PS2, but attention quickly waned after the first title, and the series was almost forgotten about save for a cult following that holds the game in high regard.

3) GTA Chinatown Wars

How could a GTA game ever be underrated, but alas, that is the case with Chinatown Wars. Most people dismiss this GTA title as just a handheld portable game that barely holds up with the rest of the series.

However, the narcotic trade mini-game alone is enough for this title to rank among the very best of GTA games. Although the game is a throwback in every sense, moving back to a top-down perspective, there is a lot of fun to be had.

The game's style makes it the perfect game for handheld consoles, and now for mobile devices. The game is available on the Google Play Store for Android and the App Store for iOS devices.

2) The Warriors

The Warriors, one of the most beloved movies from the 80s, was also adapted to a videogame by Rockstar, and was a lot of fun. The game did not do that well commercially, but over the years, the game has developed somewhat of a cult following. Some even consider the game to be the best movie adaptation of all-time.

The game's combat is endlessly fun, and players get to play their favourite parts from the movie. Therefore, it might just be time in 2020 for The Warriors to "come out to play!"

1) Max Payne 3

After the underwhelming commercial success of Max Payne 2, Rockstar took over the developmental duties from Remedy Entertainment and looked to reinvent the franchise.

The result was a completely different setting from the snow-covered streets of New York to the brightly-lit streets of Brazil in Max Payne 3. The new environment and Max's different look was subject to a lot of criticism before the game's release.

However, soon after the game's release, all doubts were dispelled as the game was a fantastic experience from start to end. The game, however, did not do well commercially and the series is most likely to be on ice for the moment.