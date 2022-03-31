GTA Online Redditors having fun with Ramp Buggy get attacked by griefer

GTA Online griefers do not have any code of conduct except to interrupt and ruin other players' missions or those trying to have fun. It will never be fully understood why some griefers act the way they do.

Not much is worse than when a team or group of online pals are messing around at a car meet or trying out some fun stunts with vehicles, and a griefer comes along to destroy the wholesome gameplay. This is seen all too often in GTA and on Reddit.

This article will talk about how a griefer destroyed a bunch of wholesome GTA Online players just messing around with a Ramp Buggy for no good reason.

GTA Online griefer blows up players using Ramp Buggy for spontaneous fun

The original poster was presumably the player in the Ramp Buggy, simply looking for some other miscreant gamers for a good time. As he readies up in position to be the jumpee, three other GTA Online players look to use this rare social ramping opportunity. This is an excellent example of some wholesome gameplay in GTA.

However, one griefer suddenly comes into the area and blows up the players who are messing around, using the Ramp Buggy for impropomptu jumps.

It is almost unique but beautiful to behold when a group of strangers band together to have good old-fashioned fun with the tools that Rockstar has given them. There are so many fun vehicles like the buggy and the Slamtruck where players can drive around and find other good-natured players to try out something new.

Commenters on the thread expressed several emotions concerning the clip from start to finish.

The commenters were infuriated by the resurgence of the griefer craze. Some even spoke about similar experiences on next-gen consoles. It appear that grifers do not grow out of their ways, even on newer consoles.

Perhaps this is another reason Rockstar might have considered ridding GTA Online of the Oppressor MKII. There has been a lot of talk about some of the more overpowered vehicles and how they do not afford genuine gamers much consideration.

Redditors deeply involved in this thread all agreed that something needs to be done about the griefers, but as a linchpin, the Oppressor MKII also needs to be dealt with.

GTA Online gamers will start and continue to lose interest unless Rockstar does something spectacular soon. After the GTA Trilogy and GTA 5 Expanded & Enhanced, they need some positive news.

The fact that griefers are still causing trouble on the old and next-gen consoles speaks volumes. In the opinion of the fans, something needs to change.

