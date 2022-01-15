YouTuber creates the Ramp Buggy from GTA Online in real life, fans can’t get enough

GTA Online fans had their minds blown when they first saw the real-life Ramp Buggy on the internet. Most gamers took note of this awesome video when a post on Reddit appeared.

The Redditor, u/primotrez who shared the DIY YouTuber Burning Wrenches' GTA creation, has had over seven thousand upvotes on his clip and the fans who have seen it can't get enough.

This article will discuss how YouTuber Burning Wrenches created the Ramp Buggy from GTA Online in real life.

GTA Online fans never expected to see a GTA Warstock vehicle in the flesh

The DIY YouTubers in this video are clearly professional mechanics with a lot of experience working with cars. The video is very technical in engineering terms and might not make complete sense to some viewers.

Others, however, wish to build their own GTA Warstock vehicles. There is much admiration among gaming fans at the lengths this DIY YouTuber went to create this buggy.

Redditors spent some time debating whether or not this was a replica of a flip car from the Fast & Furious movie, but true GTA fans could tell the difference straight away.

Most viewers just wanted to see the Ramp Buggy in action in this video. Some still have a hard time believing that there are skilled mechanics out there challenging themselves to recreate a vehicle from the game.

Some GTA Online fans on Reddit joked about how GTA is now blurring the lines between the real and in-game worlds.

The YouTuber who is now famous for creating the car was also pretty excited and pleased with the results. He thoroughly explained how his pneumatic suspension worked and guided viewers through all of the required cutting and welding jobs.

He raised the hood slightly so the wheels would not be destroyed by the vehicles it flips with its exposed tires. This is a factor that many Redditors also noticed.

Finally, as the YouTube video draws to an end, there are a few more successful car-flipping attempts. The Reddit post has all the flips more closely edited together.

Also Read Article Continues below

With a slight revision of the raised ramp to protect the wheels, the Ramp Buggy from GTA Online was working and ready. Hopefully, the owner does not intend to drive around his hometown using it like players of GTA Online.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha