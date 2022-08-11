GTA Online’s fastest vehicles post-update: Car, motorcycle, helicopter, and plane

GTA Online boasts a plethora of vehicles, especially after The Criminal Enterprises update. Speed isn't everything, but there's no denying that it can be a ton of fun to go from one area of the game to another super quickly.

A lot of things in GTA Online have changed since the release of the update. A good number of players want to know what is now the fastest car, motorcycle, helicopter, and plane in the game.

It is worth mentioning that the vehicles featured in this article are the quickest as of The Criminal Enterprises update. If they become outclassed in a future update, it won't be reflected here.

Note: These top speeds are based on Broughy1322's data.

The Stirling GT (with HSW upgrades) is the fastest car in GTA Online right now

The Stirling GT is the fastest car (Image via HoYoverse)

The fastest car in GTA Online is the Stirling GT with HSW performance upgrades. Without HSW upgrades, this vehicle only has a meager top speed of 112.00 mph (180.25 km/h). The HSW modifications push this top speed all the way up to 156.80 mph (252.34 km/h), making it blaze past all other cars since The Criminal Enterprises came out.

This car normally costs $975,000, with the HSW upgrade costing $900,000. It's also worth noting that the Stirling GT became completely bulletproof in The Criminal Enterprises update, giving it a unique niche in the current metagame.

The Reever is currently the fastest motorcycle in GTA Online

The Reever (Image via Rockstar Games)

Surprisingly, the quickest motorcycle in the game after The Criminal Enterprises doesn't use HSW modifications. It has an amazing top speed of 163.00 mph (262.32 km/h), which is largely achieved by attempting a wheelie to exploit the game's physics. Some players might remember the old Gargoyle having a glitch very similar to the Reever, although the bug was patched a long time ago.

Constantly doing a wheelie with the Reever while trying to turn isn't practical, making this bike best suited for straight roads.

The Reever only costs $1,900,000, and it doesn't have a Trade Price to knock the high cost down.

The Sparrow is the fastest helicopter in GTA Online for now

The Sparrow (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Sparrow has a sizable lead over other helicopters when it comes to top speed. It is capable of going up to 168.75 mph (271.58 km/h).

As far as utility is concerned, the Sparrow is a weaponized helicopter capable of using both a minigun and some homing missiles.

Considering how popular The Cayo Perico Heist is (even after the nerf in The Criminal Enterprises update), the Sparrow is a great all-around helicopter that many players love to use. It only costs $1,815,000 to purchase.

The Pyro is the fastest plane in GTA Online after The Criminal Enterprises

The Pyro (Image via Rockstar Games)

Planes are generally the vehicle class with the highest top speed. Just for reference, the Pyro has a blazingly quick top speed of 222.75 mph (358.48 km/h), far outpacing every aforementioned vehicle on this list.

Like the previous entry on this list, the Pyro is capable of using a machine gun and homing missiles. It is also a little better defensively by comparison, as it takes three homing missiles to destroy it.

The Pyro costs a whopping $4,455,500, and its Trade Price of $3,350,000 can be unlocked after completing 33 Air Freight Cargo Missions.

