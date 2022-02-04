Is the Western Reever from GTA Online worth buying?

The Western Reever is finally available for purchase in GTA Online, so players should give it a quick look.

This is the last drip fed vehicle from the Contract DLC. Based on the real world Arch Method 143, this motorcycle also takes visual cues from the ARCH Nazaré, which is featured prominently in Cyberpunk 2077. The name Reever is also taken directly from Keanu Reeves, who played Johnny Silverhand in that game.

The Western Reever is a big part of this week's GTA Online update. It's a heavyweight contender for the fastest vehicle in its class. Rockstar correctly describes this motorcycle as a motion blur. Players should carefully think about whether or not they want to own this expensive vehicle.

Here is a GTA Online review of the Western Reever

The convergence of decades of innovation in the fields of engineering, aerodynamics, and reckless abandon.



That's no blur: it's the Western Reever.The convergence of decades of innovation in the fields of engineering, aerodynamics, and reckless abandon.Now available from Legendary Motorsport.

Now that all the Contract DLC vehicles have been released, it's time to take a look at the Western Reever. Cyberpunk 2077 fans will certainly enjoy this motorcycle. The question remains whether GTA Online players will share that sentiment.

Price and performance

GTA Online players can buy the Western Reever at the Legendary Motorsport website. With a price tag of $1,900,000, it's one of the most extravagant motorcycles in the entire game. Additional upgrades will also cost extra, so players should keep that in mind.

It's only fair to compare it with the Nagasaki Shinobi, yet another motorcycle from the Contract DLC. The Reever is slightly more sluggish with its handling, which can be problematic when going at high speeds. However, it's significantly faster at 163 miles per hour, according to accurate findings from Broughy1322.

By comparison, the Shinobi can only reach top speeds of 125.25 miles per hour. The Reever is currently the fastest motorcycle in GTA Online. Players can reach top speeds just by doing a wheelie. One major downside is that wheelies may cause slight bumps, which can throw off the player.

It has some very interesting bounce physics

Speaking of bumps, this motorcycle can do some ridiculous stunts based off wheelies. The above video demonstrates what happens when players reach high speeds and perform a wheelie off a bump. Some players like to joke that it definitely takes after the physics in Cyberpunk 2077.

GTA Online players can time it right and create some major shortcuts. On the flip side, they can also change directions very suddenly. Players need to be very careful whenever they are performing a wheelie.

Final verdict

Overall, the Reever is a very fast motorcycle that can perform all kinds of tricks. Cyberpunk 2077 fans will definitely appreciate the various references to the series.

Unfortunately, with a price tag that nearly reaches two million dollars, some players might be put off and avoid buying it. There are significantly cheaper alternatives on the market, such as the Bati 801 and its custom variant. Those bikes also have much better turning capabilities.

Players should only buy the Reever if they have the means to do so. It's a really good vehicle by GTA Online standards, yet there are better ways to spend money.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul