GTA Online weekly update 3/2/22: New Western Reever motorcycle, 2x money on Sumo Adversary Mode and more

Today's GTA Online weekly update came alongside the Western Reever motorcycle, the final drip-fed vehicle from The Contract DLC. Meanwhile, the Infernus Classic is the new podium vehicle this week.

The Pfister Comet S2, on the other hand, is this week's LS Car Meet podium vehicle. This week brings a few more rewards and discounts, but nothing particularly exciting. Unfortunately, there are no 3x cash and RP bonuses available, so players will have to settle for 2x bonuses.

Everything revealed for this week's GTA Online update

- Reever ($1,900,000)

Podium Vehicle: Infernus Classic

Prize Ride: Comet S2 (Top 1 in Pursuit Races, 3 days in row)

2x GTA$ & RP on

- Sumo Adv Mode

- Transform Races

- Tuner Contracts

- Autoshop Customer Deliveries

- Exotic Exports



2x Reputation on

- Pursuit Races

New Content

Western Reever ($$1,900,000 from Legendary Motorsport)

New Podium Vehicle

Pegassi Infernus Classic (resale value of $549,000)

Los Santos Car Meet Prize Ride

Pfister Comet S2 (Top 1 in a Pursuit Series race, 3 days in row)

Bonus GTA$, RP, and Reputation

2x GTA$ and RP on the following:

Sumo Adversary Mode

Transform Races

Tuner Contracts

Autoshop Customer Deliveries

Exotic Exports

2x Reputation on:

Pursuit Races

Discounts

- Auto Shops (+Renovations)



25% Off

- Compact EMP Launcher ($298,125)



Log in unlock: White Born x Raised Tee

30% off on the following:

Pfister Astron ($1,106,000)

Emperor Vectre ($1,249,500 - $937,125)

Übermacht Cypher ($1,085,000 - $813,750)

Bravado Gauntlet Classic Custom ($570,500)

Western Company Besra ($805,000)

Auto Shops (and any Renovations)

25% off on the following:

Coil Cyclone ($1,417,500)

Dewbauchee Vagner ($1,151,250)

Coil Compact EMP Launcher ($298,125)

20% off on the following:

Vapid Peyote Custom ($496,000)

Other Rewards

Login unlock - White Born x Raised Tee

Western Reever added to GTA Online

“This is it. The very pinnacle of human ingenuity. Centuries of innovation, strides in engineering, architecture, and masturbation, have all come together for the Reever, the power cruiser with a race engine designed to work just as well on the road as your crotch.” — Legendary Motorsport description.

The Western Reever is based on the Arch Method 143, with aesthetic elements inspired by the ARCH Nazaré motorbike from Cyberpunk 2077. This is a unique 143 variant created specifically for the game. As such, the motorcycle looks quite futuristic.

It seems to be a Cafe Racer and, as a result, is a single-seater motorcycle. The Reever is less responsive than the Shinobi and feels a bit heavy around corners. It may not appeal to players for reasons other than its appearance.

