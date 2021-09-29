How good is the Buckingham Pyro in GTA Online?

GTA Online players can take to the skies with the Buckingham Pyro; it's the fastest plane in the entire game.

The Buckingham Pyro was first released back in 2017. It was part of the Smuggler's Run update. This military aircraft made its mark several years ago. The question remains whether it still holds up well today. GTA Online has changed throughout the years.

As the years go by, the Buckingham Pyro is still a top contender. Despite not being the absolute best in its class, this aircraft boasts high performance skills. All of its stats were accurately tested by YouTuber Broughy1322.

The Buckingham Pyro in GTA Online: Is it any good?

The Buckingham Pyro in all its glory (Image via Rockstar Games)

GTA Online players should consider the average costs. More often than not, there is an imbalanced relationship between performance and price. Here's what players should know about the Buckingham Pyro.

Overall performance

According to Broughy1322, the Pyro can reach a top speed of 222.75 miles per hour (or 358.48 kilometers per hour). This makes it the fastest vehicle in the entire series, let alone GTA Online.

The Pyro needs to be fully upgraded for the best results. It offers excellent speed and handling, which gives it the edge in air fights. Coupled with that, the Pyro can easily dodge most attacks. It can also use countermeasures like flares and smoke.

In terms of offense, it mainly uses machine guns and missiles. The guns are spaced apart, which makes hitting small targets more difficult. Like most vehicles, players can provide defensive armor to the Pyro. It can take a few explosive hits before going down in flames.

Costs (how much to buy/sell)

The Pyro has a sizeable price tag of $4,455,500 and can be purchased at Warstock Cache and Carry. Its trade price can reduce it to $3,350,000.

Players can sell it back at $2,673,300. This is 60 percent of the original cost. It takes various upgrades into account as well, which will also be sold at 60 percent.

Does the Buckingham Pyro have any use in GTA Online?

The Buckingham Pyro is mainly useful in the hands of skilled players. However, there are better alternatives. These include the Hydra, V-65 Molotok, or P-996 LAZER. GTA Online players will survive combat situations more easily.

While the Pyro is extremely fast, its main flaw is its weaponry. Powerful explosives define the GTA Online experience. Without the ability to use these rounds, the Pyro stands at a disadvantage. Simply put, it needs more firepower.

Overall, the Buckingham Pyro has its uses. It's very maneuverable for a military aircraft, and players can rely on a responsive control scheme. The only main issue is combat prowess. Only the most skilled players can use the Pyro to its full potential.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

