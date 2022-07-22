GTA Online The Criminal Enterprises update might allow free roam in Cayo Perico

Cayo Perico is one of the most popular heists in GTA Online as it not only introduces a brand-new island outside of Los Santos but also offers the most lucrative solo robbery that players can participate in the game.

So, when the highly awaited GTA Online The Criminal Enterprises DLC trailer debuted, fans immediately noted that they might be able to participate in races on Cayo Perico Island. This also suggests that they might be able to explore the island even further.

Free roaming in Cayo Perico is something that fans have been waiting for since the release of this heist, so fans' hopes are very high with this DLC as there are many places on the island that they wish to see and explore. This article will go into more detail about this possible scenario.

GTA Online players might get free roam on Cayo Perico with Criminal Enterprises DLC

The tweet above was sent out by reputed Rockstar Games news distributor Tez2 who posted a screenshot from the Criminal Enterprises DLC trailer showcasing a race happening on Cayo Perico Island.

This means that there is a high chance of different activities or even missions being added to the Cayo Perico Island with this DLC. But players should keep in mind that Rockstar Games has not officially mentioned that players will be able to freely roam all over the island as this trailer only gives us a glimpse of a race happening on the island.

Free roam was also not mentioned in the Newswire article, which was released alongside this trailer. So all of this is still speculation, but many players hope that if there are races on the Cayo Perico Island, there will be other things to do as well.

How GTA Online players can revisit Cayo Perico after the main heist

Cayo Perico is one of the most protected private islands in the world, where players can find Juan Strickler (nicknamed El Rubio), the most notorious drug lord in the world. Furthermore, there is a huge amount of fine art, gold, and drug money that they can find all around the island.

It is the prime location for El Rubio's beach dance parties, where everyone from jetsetters and heiresses to known music producers congregate to party until dawn. However, players should be careful as it is also the center of their drug operation.

Basically, this island has everything that GTA Online players would wish for, so it makes sense why they are keen on going back to this island when the new DLC drops.

But for now, they can return to Cayo Perico after pulling off the heist as the host and just enjoy the celebration there without going any further to explore the island as it is not feasible to do that yet.

To do this, they must perform the actions stated below in order to return to Cayo Perico:

Go to Los Santos International Airport Head to VIP Charter Jets Select Keinemusik Beach Party

In order to participate in the beach party in GTA Online, they board the plane and are taken to Cayo Perico. Armed security personnel will attack players who attempt to run away and return them to the party.

