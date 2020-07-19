GTA 6: 5 cities the series should explore next

With strong rumours and speculation of GTA VI being reportedly set in 80s Vice City, fans couldn't be more excited. The fanbase has been clamouring for a return to the Miami-inspired neon paradise for the larger part of the decade.

Along with Vice City, a report from Kotaku also suggested that Rockstar is likely to include a South American city inspired by Rio as another open-world area.

This serves the game thematically as well as mechanically. Mechanically, the variety and differences between the two open-worlds will be exciting to explore. It also serves its purpose thematically as GTA VI is reportedly going to follow the protagonist as he rises through the ranks of a drug cartel.

Therefore, with Vice City being a major port for drug cartels in the GTA universe, it only makes sense to include the cartel's home base as an open-world area.

However, there are plenty of great cities the GTA franchise is yet to explore, and here are a few.

GTA: 5 cities the series should explore next

5) Hong Kong

Sleeping Dogs in Hong Kong

Hong Kong-based movies have been some of the greatest action movies in the history of cinema. The GTA franchise has made its love for cinema quite apparent, and a game set in Hong Kong would be a cinephile's dream.

With open-world games like Sleeping Dogs successfully capturing the essence of the genre, Rockstar will perhaps look to explore the Triads in the franchise.

A game set in Hong Kong, dealing with Triads already looks to be an instant for Rockstar.

4) Tokyo

The Yakuza games have seen great success and are some of the best open-world games today. The GTA franchise is yet to explore the world of Yakuza, and the fascination it evokes.

Tokyo is a colourful city that is rich with personality and culture, and one which Rockstar can explore as an open-world for the GTA franchise.

3) Berlin

While there have been plenty of European characters, and even a protagonist from Eastern Europe, Rockstar is yet to explore Europe as a primary location for their games.

Berlin would be a fantastic city to explore, with Rockstar having plenty of history and culture to work with, along with the stunning architecture.

2) Boston

The GTA franchise has explored a lot of American cities such as Miami, Los Angeles, and New York. However, a significant city that is yet to be explored by Rockstar is Boston.

Boston has been the setting for a lot of iconic gangster movies in cinema history such as The Departed. The Irish mob and the 'tough love' charm of Boston is an excellent city for Rockstar to explore.

1) London

GTA 6 Fan-Made Cover

A Guy Ritchie-like story set in London with tonnes of colourful characters has long been the dream of a lot of GTA fans. Perhaps even bringing in Guy Ritchie to work on a script for the game would be an instant hit for Rockstar.

Seeing as how England is the home base for Rockstar, it is a surprise that no mainline GTA game is yet to be set in an English city like London.