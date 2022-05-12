How to earn more money from GTA Online Cayo Perico Heist in 2022

GTA Online has come a long way since its release in 2013, and there are now a plethora of ways to make money in the game. However, despite the variety of options available, heists have always been the primary choice for players to earn money. As it is an online game, it was always intended to be played with friends, and most Heists require more than one player.

However, with the release of the Cayo Perico Heist in December 2020, Rockstar made it possible for players to earn millions while working alone. This article explains how to profit the most from this heist.

Guide to maximizing profits in GTA Online with the Cayo Perico heist

The introduction of the Diamond Casino Heist in GTA Online brought forth a new aspect of gameplay for playing Heists. For the first time, players had the freedom to make a choice about their loot. The Cayo Perico Heist takes a similar approach, but it also allows players to complete the heist solo.

There are multiple types of loot available, and players can choose the loot they want to get. The payment for the loot will vary depending on the chosen difficulty. Here's how much the items cost according to the difficulty:

Panther Statue – $1,730,000 on Normal; $1,900,000 on Hard.

$1,730,000 on Normal; $1,900,000 on Hard. Pink Diamond – $1,300,000 on Normal; $1,430,000 on Hard.

$1,300,000 on Normal; $1,430,000 on Hard. Bearer Bonds – $1,100,000 on Normal; $1,210,000 on Hard.

$1,100,000 on Normal; $1,210,000 on Hard. Ruby Necklace – $1,000,0000 on Normal; $1,100,000 on Hard.

$1,000,0000 on Normal; $1,100,000 on Hard. Sinsimito Tequila – $900,000 on Normal; $990,000 on Hard.

Although the Panther Statue is one of the most valuable rewards in the Cayo Perico Heist, it is not always possible to get it. Furthermore, the statue is only accessible for a limited period of time. Rockstar normally reveals this whenever a weekly update makes the statue available in GTA Online.

How to get the best possible loot

Whenever the Panther Statue isn't available, the Pink Diamond is the next best choice for GTA Online players. However, getting this item as the primary target isn't an easy feat either. Here's how to get the Pink Diamond almost every time in the game:

When players get to see the options for the primary target, they have to make sure that the Pink Diamond is available.

If it isn't there, they must cancel the Heist and restart. This can be done by simply calling Pavel.

The Pink Diamond will eventually be available after multiple tries, but it's quite a rare occurrence.

The best secondary target that GTA Online players need for maximum profit is gold bars. They cost $332,184 per stack and take up 66% of the total weight, while filling the bag yields $498,276.

Players should note that there are two extra fees subtracted from the total take (combined value of the primary and secondary loot). Fencing fees are 10% and Pavel's share is 2%.

