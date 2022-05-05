GTA Online weekly update for May 5, 2022

GTA Online has been updated with a new event week, and while the bonuses are acceptable, they aren't anything spectacular. This week, there's a great car to win in the form of the Itali GTB, and it's relatively simple to do so.
There are also some useful vehicles on sale as well, including the LAZER, Nightshark, and Avenger. Here are all of the details for the latest event week in Rockstar's title.
GTA Online weekly update brings 3x bonuses on Business Battles with discounts on some useful vehicles
Podium Vehicle
- Pfister Comet Safari (resale value of $426,000)
Los Santos Car Meet Prize Ride
- Progen Itali GTB (Top 1 in Street Races, 5 days in a row)
New Test Track Vehicles
- Pegassi Reaper
- Truffade Adder
- Pegassi Infernus
Hao's Special Works Test Ride (exclusive for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S)
- Grotti Brioso R/A
Time Trials
- Time Trial - Casino
- HSW Time Trial - North Chumash
- RC Bandito Time Trial - Cemetery
Bonus GTA$ and RP
3x GTA$ and RP on the following:
- Business Battles
2x GTA$ and RP on the following:
- RC Time Trial
- RC Bandito Races
- Ron Contact Missions
Rewards
- Free Mexico Chute Bag
- Free Bar Drinks
Business Battles Event Cargo:
- Pink Wireframe Bodysuit
- Green Wireframe Bodysuit
Discounts
50% off on the following:
- Festival Bus ($692,500 - $921,025)
40% off on the following:
- Mammoth Avenger ($2,070,000)
- Pfister Comet ($60,000)
- Pfister Comet Retro Custom ($387,000)
- HVY Nightshark ($747,000)
- RC Bandito ($954,000)
30% off on the following:
- Progen GP1 ($882,000)
- Jobuilt P-996 LAZER ($4,550,000)
- Nightclub properties (also applicable on Storage and Garage space upgrades)
The good and the bad this week
The Brioso R/A, an HSW-exclusive car whose upgrades have only been accessible to GTA+ members until now, has been made available to all next-gen players. As mentioned before, some useful vehicles are being offered at a discount.
It is as good a time as any to grab the ridiculously expensive LAZER, considered by many to be the best fighter jet in the game. Meanwhile, the Avenger and Nightshark are also quite popular choices among players, with the latter being regarded as the best armored car for solo players.
These discounts are great for beginners and players who are yet to establish a powerful career. However, there's not much here for veterans. Nightclubs were already on discount last month, and Business Battles aren't as popular as some Adversary Mode games.