How much is the Pink Diamond worth in GTA Online?

The Cayo Perico heist is one of the toughest yet one of the most rewarding heists in GTA Online.

In the heist, players need to break into El Rubio's mansion, steal files for Martin Madrazo and acquire randomly generated loot while evading his security.

The way the heist works is similar to the Diamond Casino Heist in GTA Online, where each playthrough has a different loot each time.

The loot is divided into two types: primary targets and secondary targets. Primary targets are high-value loot, players can only take one of these during a playthrough. Secondary targets include low-value loot like weed, cocaine and gold that can be taken for extra cash.

The pink diamond is the rarest and most valuable primary loot in the Cayo Perico heist and GTA Online.

What is the pink diamond worth in GTA Online

Payout from the heist (image via Reddit)

The pink diamond is worth $1,300,000 on normal difficulty and $1,430,000 on hard difficulty.

The final take will have to be split between crew members but if players can manage to do the heist solo in hard mode, they can walk away with 1.4 million dollars. This may be tough to pull off but with some practice and luck, players can pull off the heist solo in hard mode.

The chances of the pink diamond spawning as loot are very rare but players have reported that there is a greater chance of it spawning if repeated playthroughs are done.

If the pink diamond spawns, players will need to sneak past El Rubio's guards and steal the diamond by cutting open the display case with glass cutters. After acquiring the diamond, they can go to the basement or the airstrip to look for more loot if they want to.

Also read: The perfectly hidden GTA 5 teaser in Red Dead Redemption that most players missed

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul