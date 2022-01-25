What does a Nagasaki Blazer Aqua do in GTA Online?

The Nagasaki Blazer Aqua is a practical vehicle that serves many purposes in GTA Online.

Players still have a few days left to buy this quad bike at a 50% discount. Of course, GTA Online vehicles need to stand out by carving a specific niche. The Blazer Aqua is certainly worth a look, even by today's standards. It has a special ability that allows it to traverse land and water.

This is undeniably useful when trying to make a quick getaway. Although it's quite expensive, players can still have some fun with the Blazer Aqua. Quad bikes are generally an underrated class in GTA Online, which is what makes this vehicle quite special.

GTA Online players will be quite versatile with the Nagasaki Blazer Aqua

This vehicle takes inspiration from the real world Gibbs Quadski. Most notably, it makes an appearance in the mission Cleanup Op, which is part of the Special Vehicle Work series. GTA Online players can always have their own in stock, just as long as they know where to look.

Where to buy the Blazer Aqua

The amphibious quad bike can be found on the website for Warstock Cache and Carry. This was added as part of the Import/Export update back in 2016.

GTA Online players can buy this expensive vehicle for $1,755,600. However, they still have a few days to take advantage of a 50% discount. This would significantly reduce the price down to $877,800. By comparison, the SecuroServ trade price amounts to $1,320,000.

Players can always request this special vehicle from the Interaction Menu. It will show up within the Vehicle Warehouse (if the player has one).

A look at its performance

The Blazer Aqua is a reasonably fast quad bike on land. It can reach top speeds of 98.75 miles per hour, according to GTA YouTuber Broughy1322. Better yet, it can also go backwards just as fast as it can go forward.

However, the bike is a little bit slower whenever it's on water. It also cannot be reversed very quickly under these conditions. Nonetheless, it's still fast enough to outrun the vast majority of boats. All players have to do is drive into the water. However, they need to bring the wheels up to move faster.

The Blazer Aqua can be equipped with a pair of machine guns, although they can be hard to aim with. These weapons will deal a decent amount of damage against regular vehicles.

