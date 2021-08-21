Top 5 unique vehicles in GTA Online

GTA Online is well known for its vehicles. Players can purchase a plethora of different vehicles in-game that suit their playstyle, or simply to show off wealth. Either way, some of these in-game vehicles look absolutely gorgeous, and many are based off their real-life counterparts.

Now, although most players will stick to their fancy sports cars, or perhaps SUVs, there are a few vehicles in-game that are rather outlandish and unique. While they may not be usable in normal circumstances, they are rather fun to own, and show off to friends and other players.

Top five of the most unique vehicles that players can own in GTA online

5) Avisa ($1,545,000)

For players who love exploring underwater in GTA Online, the Avisa is the perfect vehicle for them. The submersible is based on a real life U-Boat Worx NEMO and SEAmagine AURORA-6, and has a top speed of 27.04 km/h.

The vehicle can house four players at once, and even has an optional sonar that can be installed to reveal daily hidden caches. Despite its advanced features, the vehicle has no offensive capability, which may turn out to be a problem in certain situations.

4) Stryder ($670,000)

The Nagasaki Stryder is based on the real-life Lazareth Triazuma; with a top speed of 163.35 km/h, alongside good handling and braking, it is the perfect two player escape vehicle in GTA Online.

What makes this vehicle unique is the fact that unlike most bikes, it has three wheels, with two of them in the front. According to the specifics of its real life counterpart, the Stryder uses a 998cc inline four cylinder engine from the Yamaha R1 sports bike.

3) Zhaba ($2,400,000)

No roads? Not a problem. The Zhaba is an all terrain four wheel drive no nonsense vehicle in GTA Online. With a very low top speed of only 99.78 km/h, and bad statistics across the board, this armored beast is a terrible choice for most situations.

So, why is it on this list? Well, for starters, it can traverse water, windows are semi bulletproof, and it can absorb about 14 homing missiles before going down; which essentially makes it a slow moving bullet sponge when fully upgraded.

2) Invade and Persuade Tank ($2,275,000)

GTA fans and remote control vehicles have had a bittersweet relationship over the years. From having them blow up due to gunfire or simply running out of fuel, RC vehicles have never been fun; that was until the Invade and Persuade Tank was added to GTA Online.

The RC tank reaches a top speed of 43.05km/h and can pack a mean punch. It's impervious to bullets, and players can even change the weapon type to better suit the combat situation. For some reason this vehicle can even do a power hop.

1) Rampant Rocket ($925,000)

Based on its real-life counterpart known as the Rocket II Trike, the Rampant Rocket is a peculiar yet satisfying vehicle that players can own in GTA Online. It has a top speed of 170.59 km/h, and has one of the highest levels of acceleration in the game.

One of the most unique features of this vehicle is the fact that it can run over other vehicles in-game with ease and consistency. By all means the Rampant Rocket is not suited for high speed chases, and is best used for players who enjoy the thrill of the open road.

