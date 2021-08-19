Is GTA Online’s Rocket Voltic worth it in 2021?

Rocket Voltic is, unfortunately, a terrible choice for anybody looking for a brand new vehicle in GTA Online in 2021.

It's a prime example of a vehicle that has been utterly wrecked by powercreeps over the years.

Back in those days, it was a fun vehicle in the same vein as Scramjet and Vigilante are for modern GTA Online players. However, the Rocket Voltic can't be sold unlike those two, and it offers even less use in the general GTA Online metagame.

It can be fun a vehicle to mess around with, but it will never be a GTA Online player's first vehicle of choice if they're playing for efficiency.

t has no offensive or defensive utility in freemode, and it's not a must-have for any situation in a GTA Online mission.

The Rocket Voltic in GTA Online in 2021

There aren't too many vehicles that are mandatory for any serious GTA Online player. However, the Rocket Voltic still fails to be a good purchase for several reasons. The first and worst quality about the Rocket Voltic is that players cannot sell it once they buy it.

Can't sell the Rocket Voltic

Once a player has this vehicle, they can never sell it (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Rocket Voltic costs a whopping $3,830,400 normally ($2,880,000 at Trade Price).

Its only unique attribute is a booster, which other vehicles like the Toreador do better. That's not even mentioning how the Toreador only costs $3,660,000, and it's a devastatingly powerful weaponized vehicle.

Best of all, GTA Online players can sell the Toreador if it ever becomes irrelevant. The same can be said for the Scramjet and the Vigilante, which are also fun gimmicky vehicles.

By comparison, the Rocket Voltic cannot be sold. It's fun to mess around for a few minutes, but it's a few million that the GTA Online player will never get back.

Even if it's available at a discount, the Rocket Voltic is simply not worth its price.

It's just a gimmick vehicle

Even if players could sell the Rocket Voltic, that doesn't mean it's worth purchasing. Its booster can give it some serious speed, but not to the point where the player will be difficult to hit with a homing missile.

Any weaponized vehicle will tear the Rocket Voltic driver apart. It could be used in some special vehicle stunt races, but that's not the type of content that appeals to every GTA Online player.

The average GTA Online player has no need for the Rocket Voltic, which ultimately means that it's just a niche vehicle that rich players buy for fun.

There are dozens of better vehicles to consider

The Toreador is much better by comparison (Image via Rockstar Games)

In a vacuum, the Rocket Voltic isn't all that bad. However, the main reason why GTA Online players don't bother with it is that there is always a better option elsewhere.

It normally costs nearly $4,000,000, so most GTA Online players would gladly spend that money elsewhere. Only late game players with everything they need should consider buying the Rocket Voltic. Otherwise, a player is throwing their money away.

Moral of the story: Only buy the Rocket Voltic if one has literally everything else they need in GTA Online. It should strictly be a fun novelty and nothing more.

Note: The article reflects the writer's own views.

Edited by R. Elahi