Top 5 most unnecessary vehicles available for purchase in GTA Online

GTA Online has a large assortment of vehicles in the game. With such a range of options to pick from, there are bound to be some bad options.

When new players start making purchases in GTA Online, they usually start with a small amount of money. New players know less about the game and can end up spending money on some pretty useless things.

Many players want to buy good vehicles in the game as it is GTA Online, but not all vehicles that are expensive end up being a good buy. With so many vehicles available in the game, players should know which ones to avoid.

Here is a list of vehicles that players should avoid in GTA Online.

GTA Online: Top 5 most unnecessary vehicles that you can buy

5) Rocket Voltic

The Coil Rocket Voltic is a modified sports car featured in GTA Online, and it is a Coil Voltic with a rocket attached to it. This rocket takes nine seconds to recharge as opposed to the ones attached to the Oppressor and Vigilante, which recharge in only three seconds. The car can be purchased from the Warstock Cache & Carry for $3,830,400. Coming at such a high price, this car isn't worth a player's money as there are much better options available around that price.

4) Dodo

This plane is one of the worst options for players as it is much slower than Seabreeze. Dodo is a four-passenger plane, where two players will be hanging out of its sides. The players hanging from the plane can easily fall as the plane turns. This plane has worse armor than the Seabreeze and is slower. It costs $500,000 and can be purchased from Elitas Travel. The plane has a top speed of 134.25 mph (216.05 km/h) as tested by Broughy1322, which is not impressive for an aircraft.

3) Blazer Aqua

The Blazer Aqua is an off-road vehicle that players can even take into the water. This amphibious bike is really slow for its price. This ATV has a top speed of 98.75 mph (158.92 km/h) as tested by Broughy1322. It can be purchased for $1,755,600 from the Warstock Cache & Carry. For its price, there are many better options available for crossing water bodies. Players should instead get a Deluxo or an Opressor MK II if they want to travel across multiple terrains.

2) Armored Boxville

The Armored Boxville is the worst armored vehicle in GTA Online, as it does not sustain any damage. It is one of the weakest vehicles in the game and can be easily destroyed, particularly as none of its windows are bulletproof. It can be purchased from Warstock Cache & Carry for a price of $2,926,000. The vehicle has a top speed of 87.00 mph (140.01 km/h) as reported by Broughy1322, which is very slow for any armored or weaponized vehicle.

1) Vapid FMJ

The Vapid FMJ is a supercar in GTA Online that is based on the Ford GT and the Aston Martin Vulcan. Unlike its real-life counterparts, this car is quite slow for its price point. The FMJ comes at a hefty price of $1,750,000 and can be purchased from Legendary Motorsport. This car is extremely overpriced for the top speed of 125.00 mph (201.17 km/h), as tested by Broughy1322.

Edited by Sabine Algur