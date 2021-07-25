5 useless but interesting facts about GTA Vice City

There are plenty of interesting yet useless facts involving GTA Vice City that some fans would love to hear about.

GTA Vice City has plenty of interesting facts and features that make its fans love the game. However, this article will focus more on the lesser-known to outright useless trivia that most GTA Vice City players might not notice. Like with any other major GTA title, there are a lot of intriguing facts to go around.

Some minor facts can be captivating callbacks to earlier games, whereas other facts can just be incredibly easy to miss whilst playing the game. These facts can come across as oddly specific, but that is what makes them so intriguing to share.

Five minor yet fascinating facts about GTA Vice City

#5 - DMAir Rockstar as a reference

DMAir Rockstar planes can be found at this airport (Image via GTA Wiki)

Rockstar likes to put in several references to their own company in their games, and DMAir is another example of that. Except, it's a layered reference to more than just Rockstar Games.

The DMAir part is a reference to DMA Design. This company eventually became Rockstar North. Hence, DMAir Rockstar is a reference to Rockstar and its earlier roots.

GTA Vice City fans can see the DMAir Rockstar logo on some of the inoperable planes in the game.

#4 - Avery Carrington says a quote that Donald Love will remember

"Now, nothing brings down real estate prices quicker than a good old-fashioned gang war - 'cept maybe a disaster, like a biblical plague or something, but, that may be going too far in this case."

Donald loves to say a similar quote in GTA 3 (which came out before GTA Vice City in real life). However, canonly speaking, Avery Carrington whipped out the quote in GTA Vice City, which takes place many years before Donald Love would do the same.

The above quote comes from the mission, Two Bit Hit, in GTA Vice City. Donald Love's similar variation occurs in GTA 3's Waka-Gashira Wipeout!

#3 - Tommy Vercetti never says f*ck

Tommy Vercetti never drops the f-bomb (Image via Rockstar Games)

It's an oddly specific fact, but it's true. He's also the only non-silent protagonist that has this trait (so mute protagonists like Claude don't count). Every protagonist thereafter uses the term at least once.

It's not as if GTA Vice City is a morally good game, either. Plus, Tommy Vercetti still says words like "pr*ck", so dropping an f-bomb at least once is rather surprising.

#2 - Dialog for The Party changes slightly based on the vehicle

Only the first half of the dialogue will play if they're on a motorcycle (Image via GTA Wiki)

Once Mercedes introduces everybody to Tommy Vercetti, the Mercedes asks to be dropped off at The Pole Position Club. Interestingly enough, there is a very minor change in dialog depending on the type of vehicle the player uses when going there.

Normally, when they're in a vehicle, Mercedes would chime in with, "Will you be working for my father?" to which Tommy responds with "Maybe." However, the next bit of dialog only occurs if the two are in a car and not on a motorcycle.

If they're in a car, Mercedes will say, "Do you mind me resting my hand in your lap?" and Tommy will respond with "Maybe..."

#1 - GTA Vice City is the only 3D universe game without the AK-47

This gun doesn't appear in GTA Vice City as a usable weapon (Image via Rockstar Games)

Every 3D universe GTA game has the AK-47 as a gun except for GTA Vice City. Interestingly enough, in-game data suggests that the AK-47 was meant to be a gun in GTA Vice City at some point, but was cut early in development.

It's an iconic weapon that has appeared in some variation in many video games, so it is rather interesting that it would be absent in GTA Vice City. Phil Cassidy even has it in his official artwork.

Also, the AK-47 was a weapon long before GTA Vice City takes place (and it even appears in GTA Vice City Stories). Hence, it wasn't cut because it wouldn't make sense for the time period.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul