5 aspects about GTA Vice City that seem out of place

GTA Vice City has several iconic aspects that make the game legendary, with some of those moments being rather out of place in the grand scheme of things.

Every GTA game has its quirky moments, and GTA Vice City is no different. While the general premise of the game is serious and realistic, it still has some strange moments that juxtapose that. Sometimes, it's an intended feature, but it can also be related to cutscene glitches.

Surprisingly, GTA Vice City has a lot of moments that seem out of place. It doesn't diminish how great the game is or anything, but it's a fun topic given the absurdity of the subjects themselves.

Five aspects about GTA Vice City that seem out of place

#5 - G-Spotlight's elevator scene

Imagine seeing a guy with a gun on a motorcycle here of all places (Image via GTA Wiki)

G-Spotlight's overall premise is a strange one, but it makes sense given the context in GTA Vice City. However, the method of arriving at the spotlight is strange, as Tommy decides the best course of action is to use a motorcycle and jump from roof to roof.

This involves a strange sequence where Tommy drives into an office and gets into an elevator. From there, players can see a quick cutscene of two business workers just looking at him in what ultimately seems like an awkward moment at work.

#4 - Jumping Taxis

Successfully completing vehicle missions usually gives the player something worthwhile in GTA Vice City. Taxi Driver is no different, albeit with an unexpected reward.

Here, players can make their taxis jump. It's not a small jump, either, as it allows players to jump onto small buildings. It's a fun ability, and it can be useful at times, but it stands out as something that seems more GTA Online-esque than something one would find in GTA Vice City.

#3 - Dumb Florida Moron

Getting hit and run within the GTA universe is nothing new, but there is something oddly specific about it happening right in front of Tommy Vercetti. What makes it even stranger is that the worker drops a hammer, which is a weapon Tommy Vercetti could use in the same mission it happens in.

Usually, the player has to get rid of an NPC to collect their items, but Jury Fury just gives the player a weapon a few feet away from the mission spawn for no effort at all.

#2 - Messing With the Man's random head

On the bottom right, there is a pedestrian that is spawned in an improper location (Image via TCRF)

The Greasy Chopper bar has some interesting quirks in this cutscene. First, players can see a bat spawn when Mitch Baker says, "we don't ask a man to do dirty work and then let him do 15 years hard time." Considering the interior is never visitable by normal means, GTA Vice City players are unable to collect this bat.

The other weird part about this mission is how a waiter is seen walking far below where they should be. This results in what seems to be a moving head in the cutscene (which can be seen in the picture above).

#1 - Mind-altering Voodoo potions

Auntie Poulet gives Tommy three missions (Image via Rockstar Games)

Auntie Poulet's involvement in GTA Vice City is a strange one. There's nothing wrong with her being the leader of the Haitian gang, but the way she gets Tommy Vercetti to do her bidding seems out of place in GTA Vice City.

Tommy Vercetti drinks a mind-altering Voodoo potion and is prone to doing whatever Auntie Poulet wants him to do in her GTA Vice City missions. He won't remember what he does, either, which makes this subplot seem strange.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

