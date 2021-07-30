5 overpriced GTA Online vehicles that aren’t worth the investment

GTA Online has a plethora of overpriced vehicles that aren't worth their cost.

Not every vehicle is worth its price in GTA Online. Sometimes, they're purposefully overpriced (like the Luxor Deluxe). However, that's not always the case. If a vehicle is inefficient and overpriced, then it's not worth the investment.

This list won't rank all of the vehicles from the least expensive to the most expensive; rather, it will list them in accordance with their perceived value. All five of these vehicles normally cost over $3,000,000, so their roles and niche in the current GTA Online metagame is the main factor to consider.

Five expensive GTA Online vehicles that aren't worth their price

#5 - RCV

The RCV (Image via GTA Wiki)

$3,125,500 is a lot for a vehicle that doesn't have much of a niche in GTA Online. Pushing vehicles easily isn't too useful in GTA Online, and both the Ramp Buggy and the Phantom Wedge are more fun to use in that regard (due to their awkward designs).

Despite the RCV's large size, it gets blown up by a single explosion. Being resilient toward bullets isn't too useful when everybody in GTA Online has missiles and rockets.

#4 - Rocket Voltic

The Rocket Voltic (Image via GTA Wiki)

The Rocket Voltic is a fun vehicle that has become an unfortunate victim of powercreep. Sadly, the Rocket Voltic cannot be sold, which makes its hefty price of $3,830,400 sting a little (the Trade Price of $2,880,000 isn't too much better).

Several other vehicles like the Toreador and the Oppressor Mk II are far more mobile than the Rocket Voltic. Unfortunately for the Rocket Voltic, it's neither a weaponized vehicle nor an armored one.

#3 - Fire Truck

The Fire Truck (Image via GTA Wiki)

The Fire Truck is a decent vehicle in its own right, but it doesn't offer anything useful. Surprisingly, it costs an astonishing $3,295,000 and cannot be sold. Its Trade Price of $2,471,250 is respectable, but it doesn't offer much in the current GTA Online metagame.

GTA Online players can't use weapons whilst in the Fire Truck, as they will instead use the largely useless water cannon. The Fire Truck is also deceptively light in GTA Online, which means it doesn't ram into other vehicles as hard as it did in previous games.

#2 - Swift Deluxe

The Swift Deluxe (Image via GTA Wiki)

Fortunately, the Swift Deluxe is a much better vehicle than the Luxor Deluxe. Not only that, but its price is nearly half of what the Luxor Deluxe costs. The Swift Deluxe costs $5,150,000 in GTA Online, making it the sixth most expensive vehicle in GTA Online.

However, it's not worth its price. It's a fun vehicle, but it's not practical for what it costs. It's an easy target for any GTA Online player to destroy, and there are far more efficient helicopters that accomplish the same tasks, if not better.

#1 - Luxor Deluxe

The Luxor Deluxe (Image via GTA Wiki)

Paying $10,000,000 is a hard bargain for any kind of vehicle in GTA Online. Of course, the Luxor Deluxe is purposefully overpriced; that's its gimmick. Still, it doesn't change the fact that it's not worth even half of that price.

It's a decent plane, statistically speaking. However, it doesn't excel in any meaningful category. Given how violent the average GTA Online lobby is, it will be blown up to smithereens.

It's the single most expensive vehicle in GTA Online, and it's outclassed by several vehicles nearly 1/10th of its price.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul