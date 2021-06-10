5 extravagant purchases a player can make to show off their wealth in GTA Online

These five extravagant purchases are great ways to flaunt one's wealth in GTA Online.

More often than not, extravagant purchases are something a player doesn't need in GTA Online. Businesses like a Bunker might seem like it can cost a lot with the research included, but those kinds of costs are worth it. By comparison, the five items shown in this article are novelties.

Note: These are not the five most expensive items in GTA Online. Rather, they're just five expensive ways to flaunt one's wealth, especially to other GTA Online players. These items are often useless or highly situational in terms of their usefulness, which also helps add to how extravagant they may seem as a purchase.

5 expensive ways to show off one's wealth in GTA Online

#5 - Orbital Cannon shots ($500,000 per shot)

Any individual Orbital Cannon shot isn't that expensive on its own. Manual shots costing $500,000 doesn't seem like much until one realizes that $500,000 only pays for a single shot. There is a cooldown on using the Orbital Cannon, so players cannot spam it as they'd please.

Still, it's a guaranteed kill in most situations. Using the Orbital Cannon to wipe out somebody is often a powerplay, done to show off how little one's wealth means to themselves.

Using the Orbital Cannon on random players is another way to show off one's wealth, even though some GTA Online players look down on it. In some ways, the Orbital Cannon is the most powerful weapon in GTA Online, but it's held back by its insanely high price for ammo.

#4 - High Roller Penthouse ($6,533,500)

A Penthouse can look quite snazzy (Image via GTA Wiki)

If a GTA Online player loves to invite others over to their safehouses, then having the High Roller Penthouse is the way to go. Its base cost is $6,150,000, but players could always add in additional items like a private dealer for $1,065,000 to further flaunt one's wealth.

Unlike several other expensive items on this list, players are in no danger of randomly dying in their penthouse like they would in fancy vehicles. The interior looks great, although players don't have to spend this much money on the penthouse to show off.

Alternatively, they could buy some of the expensive options and leave others out if it seems like a pointless investment. That said, high rollers always aim high.

#3 - Swift Deluxe ($5,150,000)

The Swift Deluxe (Image via GTA Wiki)

There are more expensive aircrafts than the Swift Deluxe, but this vehicle stands out for how inferior it is to most other options. It has a great speed stat, but a lack of utility or weaponry makes it thoroughly outclassed by the abundance of stronger aircrafts in the current GTA Online metagame.

However, it's still a golden helicopter. It's flashy, and other players will still know that another player willingly spent $5,150,000 on this vehicle. Unlike the Luxor Deluxe, the Swift Deluxe is the more practical option for both money and efficiency, meaning that some players might prefer to buy it for that reason alone.

Compared to the other options on this list, the Swift Deluxe is one of the more useful ones (albeit, still overpriced). It's a good helicopter on its own merits, so players are unlikely to regret building it.

#2 - Galaxy Super Yacht ($6,000,000 to $10,000,000)

The Galaxy Super Yacht (Image via GTA Wiki)

There are three yachts for GTA Online players to consider. The Orion is the cheapest yacht, but it still costs a hefty $6,000,000. The Pisces is the next most expensive yacht, being priced at $7,000,000. Finally, The Aquarius costs $8,000,000. Players should keep in mind that there are also some fancy modifications to consider.

The most expensive lighting is Vivacious Gold, which costs $600,000, with the most expensive color being Voyager, which costs $650,000. Selecting any of the other flags will also cost $25,000. Finally, adding a Gold Fitting will add another $750,000 to this GTA Online yacht's total cost.

The Yacht is absolutely massive, and its position out on the sea does make it seem fancier than being couped up in a penthouse stuck in a fixed location.

#1 - Luxor Deluxe ($10,000,000)

The Luxor Deluxe (Image via GTA Wiki)

Spending $10,000,000 to be an easy target for any Oppressor Mk II is a dream come true for some players (albeit, not for the one who spent the money). It's a golden aircraft that is completely and utterly outclassed by several other aircraft options both in freemode and on missions.

However, the main reason to buy this plane is to use it as a status symbol. Anybody with one of these planes is bound to attract attention, just by sheer virtue of how much a golden plane can stand out. Players who willingly buy the Luxor Deluxe in GTA Online can easily buy most other items.

The Luxor Deluxe is the single most expensive vehicle players can purchase in GTA Online. As a result, players can take it everywhere (unlike the Galaxy Super Yacht, which is limited by sea).

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Edited by Nikhil Vinod