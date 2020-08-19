GTA Online: 5 most expensive vehicles in the game

The core of GTA Online is to make as much money as possible, to rank up and be able to acquire better items in the game. Properties such as Apartments, Warehouses, and Bunkers are essential to create a business in GTA Online. However, there are vehicles and other items that exist purely for players to splash the cash on.

While there are vehicles that serve a lot of utility in GTA Online and are priced moderately, some exist simply as a symbol of excess. After all, nothing makes a bolder statement than arriving in a golden jet plane.

Here are the most expensive vehicles that players can buy in the game.

5 most expensive vehicles in GTA Online

5) Mammoth Tula

Price: $5,173, 000

Trade Price: $3,890,000

Website: Warstock Cache and Carry

The Mammoth Tula was added to the game as part of the Smuggler's Run, and is one of the most visually-confusing planes in the game. However, this aircraft has an undeniable aesthetic charm to it, which makes it perhaps an oddly reasonable buy.

Players won't be buying the Tula for its performance, but purely for the weirdly aesthetic quality to it.

4) Imponte Ruiner 2000

Price: $5,745,600

Trade Price: $3,550,000

Website: Warstock Cache and Carry

Fans of the cult classic TV Show Knight Rider were pleasantly surprised to see Rockstar Games adding the Imponte Ruiner 2000 to GTA Online. The car is clearly inspired by the KIIT in Knight Rider and is one of the most expensive ones in GTA Online.

3) RM-10 Bombushka

Price: $5,918,500.

Trade Price: $4,450,000

Website: Warstock Cache and Carry

This bomber aircraft might not be the most speedy in GTA Online, but it certainly packs a punch. This massive plane is fitted with tonnes of weaponry, with players being able to add more.

If raining down hell from the skies is your aim in GTA Online, then the RM-10 is sure to be your best friend.

2) JoBuilt P-996 LAZER

Price: $6,500,000

Trade Price: N/A

Website: Warstock Cache and Carry

The JoBuilt P-996 LAZER is an absolute monster, as one of the fastest vehicles in the game fitted with all sorts of weaponry. It is one of the most useful expensive vehicles in the game due to its offensive capabilities mixed with its blistering speed.

1) Buckhingham Luxor Deluxe

Price: $10,000,000

Trade Price: N/A

Website: Elitas Travel

The ultimate symbol of excess in GTA Online, the Buckingham Luxor Deluxe isn't one of the faster jets, and neither does it have offensive capabilities. The plane purely exists to help you show off to the rest of the players in the game how frivolous one can be with their money in the game.

The jet is obviously visually appealing, but that's about it. It doesn't offer much in the way of performance or utility.