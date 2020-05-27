GTA 5 Casino Penthouse: Price and features
- GTA: Online's latest addition is the Diamond Casino and Resort.
- The players can purchase the Master Penthouse above the Casino to have a great time with friends.
There are hardly any other purchases in GTA 5 as swanky and luxurious as the Penthouse available above the GTA Online Casino.
The Diamond Casino and Resort was added to GTA Online in a recent update, the Penthouse above the Casino was available for purchase. There are a host of customization options to give this ridiculously luxurious Penthouse a personal touch.
Along with the several additions that you can make to your Penthouse, there are several services as well that you can order for yourself once you purchase the Penthouse.
How Much Does the Penthouse Cost in GTA: Online?
The Penthouse is the ultimate crash pad for you and your friend in GTA: Online, while you can still purchase other swanky high-end apartments in GTA: Online, none can measure up to the Penthouse.
You can buy the Penthouse in two different ways:
- Visit the Diamond Casino and Resort website from your in-game phone.
- Interact with Guest Services in the Casino foyer.
Types of Penthouse and Price:
There are a total of 3 types of Penthouse available, and one that allows you to design your Penthouse:
- Crash Pad- $1,500,000
- Party Penthouse- $3,776,000
- High Roller- $6,533,500
- Design Your Own- $1,50,000
Prices of the Additions That You Can Make to Your Penthouse:
- Lounge Area- $400,000
- Media Room- $500,000
- Spa- $600,000
- Bar and Party Hub- $700,000
- Private Dealer- $1,065,000
- Office- $200,000
- Extra Bedroom- $200,000
- Garage- $900,000
What can you do in your Penthouse?
The Penthouse not only comes with glossy visually impressive additions, but you can also invite other players (similar to Apartments) in GTA: Online and throw a party.
You can host private card games amongst your friends without having to go to the Casino and even order champagne to add to your Inventory if you so wish.
You can have your bar and call in the cleaning service after you make a mess of the suite after a party.