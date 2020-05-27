Throwing a Party in the Penthouse GTA: Online

There are hardly any other purchases in GTA 5 as swanky and luxurious as the Penthouse available above the GTA Online Casino.

The Diamond Casino and Resort was added to GTA Online in a recent update, the Penthouse above the Casino was available for purchase. There are a host of customization options to give this ridiculously luxurious Penthouse a personal touch.

Along with the several additions that you can make to your Penthouse, there are several services as well that you can order for yourself once you purchase the Penthouse.

How Much Does the Penthouse Cost in GTA: Online?

Master Penthouse in GTA Online (picture credits: GTA Wiki)

The Penthouse is the ultimate crash pad for you and your friend in GTA: Online, while you can still purchase other swanky high-end apartments in GTA: Online, none can measure up to the Penthouse.

You can buy the Penthouse in two different ways:

Visit the Diamond Casino and Resort website from your in-game phone. Interact with Guest Services in the Casino foyer.

Types of Penthouse and Price:

There are a total of 3 types of Penthouse available, and one that allows you to design your Penthouse:

Advertisement

Crash Pad- $1,500,000 Party Penthouse- $3,776,000 High Roller- $6,533,500 Design Your Own- $1,50,000

Prices of the Additions That You Can Make to Your Penthouse:

Lounge Area- $400,000

Media Room- $500,000

Spa- $600,000

Bar and Party Hub- $700,000

Private Dealer- $1,065,000

Office- $200,000

Extra Bedroom- $200,000

Garage- $900,000

(picture credits: RockstarINTEL)

Also Read: GTA 5: Sea Race

What can you do in your Penthouse?

The Penthouse not only comes with glossy visually impressive additions, but you can also invite other players (similar to Apartments) in GTA: Online and throw a party.

You can host private card games amongst your friends without having to go to the Casino and even order champagne to add to your Inventory if you so wish.

You can have your bar and call in the cleaning service after you make a mess of the suite after a party.

Spraying Champagne in the Penthouse (picture credits: Trevor Phillips, Youtube)

Also Read: The Last of Us Part II banned in the Middle East