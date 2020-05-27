GTA 5 Sea Race: All You Need to Know

GTA 5 (picture credits: Prima Games)

There are several sports that you can play in both the single-player campaign and GTA: Online such as Golf, Darts, Tennis, and Triathlons. GTA 5's open world is truly a remarkable feat in gaming.

Sea Racing in GTA 5

Sea Races are a great addition to the GTA's open world and players can spend hours racing their jet skis out on the water, which will add to the 100% Completion objective.

In the single-player campaign, Sea Races become available on the Map after the mission "Hood Safari" where Trevor, Franklin, and Lamar must escape from the police on jet skis.

During the mission, Lamar will quip about wanting to race these jet skis in their downtime, and after the mission ends, Sea Races become available to all 3 main characters.

There are a total of 4 Sea Races in GTA 5's single player campaign:

Los Santos Port Lago Zancudo El Grodo Power Station

Playing Sea Races in GTA: Online

Sea Races are also part of GTA: Online and can be endlessly fun while playing both friends and other players online. They become a fun way to get some more RP, while having a good time with friends.

Sea Racing in GTA

Here's how you can play Sea Races in GTA Online:

Open the Pause Menu Navigate to the "Online Tab" Select "Jobs" Select "Play Job" Select "Rockstar Created" Select "Races" Scroll until you find Sea Races, and then join Matchmaking or Host a game.

Sea Racing is extremely fun and can often result in hilarity as it can be somewhat tricky to handle a jet ski while your friend keeps crashing into you, stopping you from going through any of the checkpoints.

