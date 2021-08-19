5 cool weapons that are strangely absent in GTA Online

There are a slew of popular and interesting weapons from the games of yesteryear are yet to show up in GTA Online in any capacity.

GTA Online already has well over a dozen weapons in the game. Plenty of popular weapons from past titles are already present, but that doesn't mean that the game has every weapon. There are some notable omissions that leave some gamers confused as to why they're not in GTA Online yet.

These notable ommissions are often some popular and easily recognizable weapons that don't exist in GTA Online in any capacity. Sometimes, they would even fulfill a different niche that would add more diversity. Either way, they're not in the game yet.

Five weapons that are strangely not in GTA Online

5) Detonator Grenade

A Remote Grenade spawn in Liberty City Stories (Image via Rockstar Games)

Detonator Grenades are a strange weapon. They're thrown like regular grenades, but they get detonated like Satchel Charges. They're known as Remote Grenade in games outside of GTA Vice City.

It would be an interesting alternative to the usual explosives that players currently use in GTA Online.

4) Python

The Python is a classic gun (Image via Rockstar Games)

This weapon goes by several names. In GTA Vice City, it's dubbed Colt Python. In GTA Chinatown Wars, it's the Revolver, and in Vice City Stories, it's the Equalizer. Regardless of the name, this weapon is a powerful and slow handgun that will stand out in GTA Online.

GTA Online's Heavy Revolver is very similar, but that doesn't mean that GTA Online can't have redundant weapons. There are always plenty of similar and identical weapons in the game already, so throwing in a nostalgic one wouldn't be too bad.

3) Katana

It's not like GTA Online is lacking in knives or other sharp objects. However, the katana is an iconic weapon from the older GTA games. In GTA San Andreas, it could instantly decapitate a person, a unique niche for a melee weapon.

It would be very interesting if it had a similar property in GTA Online. Getting close enough to somebody to attack them with a melee weapon is nigh-impossible unless there's a huge skill gap. Still, it would be a fun melee weapon that was present in almost half a dozen GTA games beforehand.

2) Chainsaw

The iconic Chainsaw (Image via Rockstar Games)

Speaking of fun and iconic melee weapons, the Chainsaw is arguably the most famous melee weapon that isn't in GTA Online yet. It's loud, brutal, and is surprisingly effective.

The Chainsaw has appeared in a fair number of GTA titles, yet its only appearance in the HD universe is in GTA Chinatown Wars. Imagine seeing this brutal weapon in a more appropriate setting, with HD graphics.

1) Flamethrower

The Flamethrower last showed up in GTA Chinatown Wars (Image via Rockstar Games)

Molotov Cocktails exist, but, strangely, there is no Flamethrower in GTA Online. It's a weapon that debuted in GTA 1 and has appeared in 11 games within the series. Astonishingly, such a popular weapon isn't yet available in GTA Online.

It would be a fun alternative to the explosions that players see all over in GTA Online. If the Flamethrower had good range, it could even be a somewhat useful alternative for killing swarms of nearby enemies safely.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Edited by Gautham Balaji