GTA Online Reddit has become a place where players post their daily shenanigans. Players love to upload the coolest things they've done in GTA Online to Reddit for the GTA community to savor.

The community is ever-growing and new players are constantly joining the role of being a contributor. A lot of players get traction when they post something interesting on the subreddit.

A user named u/asaru95 uploaded a video of them pulling off an insane stunt in GTA Online.

It's no secret that parallel parking can be a big problem for people trying to get into tight spots. The footage shows one humorous way it can be done.

GTA Online Redditor finds unique way to parallel park in an almost impossible space

On August 19, Redditor u/asaru95 uploaded a video of them parallel parking their car in the most unique way ever.

The player drove and crashed their car into the side of a hill at high speed, making the car fly into the air. After the car reaches the road, it tumbles around and gets perfectly parked between two cars.

This video shook up the community and received 8.6k upvotes and 123 comments in around 12 hours.

The top comment to the post was by a user named u/jmurphy4th saying, "This is how the DMV really expects people to parallel park on Road tests."

The comment was upvoted 505 times. The community continued to joke on the topic as it is difficult to get a drivers license by DMV standards.

He then continued to comically state the requirements that the DMV has set, to be able to get a license. Which again shook up the community and got 83 upvotes and 8 replies.

Another redditor, who goes by the username u/LisaWinchester commented: "HhhhLike a glove!" which started a thread of comments from the community, posting memes of Jim Carey saying the phrase "Like a glove" from the movie Ace Ventura.

Another redditor posted a comment saying, "And people say Parallel Parking is hard. Pshh. Drive up a hill, do a mid-air somersault, profit!" stating that Parallel Parking is easy and that if someone wanted to look cool while doing it, they had to do it as it is in the video by the uploader.

More and more comments started showing up with jokes and references to the infamous towing mission from GTA 5 where Tonya has to tow the vehicle because its parked at the wrong spot.

Among all the jokes, some curiosity started showing up in the GTA Online community to find out which car was used for the stunt and and the community was quick to answer. Some helpful answers and some comic ones followed.

This tread captures the true essence of Reddit.

User u/averagebloxxer commented saying, "The only possible way to parallel park, because that is hard ****." This redditor stated that there was no other way to park the car between the two in GTA Online except the one in the video as it seemed like an impossible task to do.

One redditor questioned the realism of the video and how the cars are more durable in the game, where he got an answer from another user asking him if its possible for cars to fly that high.

This tread shows the daily shenanigans that go around in GTA Online and on its sub reddit. Alot of players play GTA Online just to experience such moments and the community loves nothing more.

Disclaimer: The article reflects the writer's views.

Edited by R. Elahi