5 best GTA Online vehicles that should return in GTA 6

Driving would most probably be as much of a big deal in GTA 6 as it is in GTA Online.

The franchise has always been big on top-end, unique vehicles. If there's one thing players enjoy more than killing goons and robbing stores in GTA Online, it's saving up for notoriously expensive vehicles.

This article talks about five GTA Online vehicles that should return in GTA 6.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

5 GTA Online vehicles that players would love to see in GTA 6

5) The Vigilante

GTA Online features a number of stylish cars, but the likes of the Vigilante have seldom been seen before. This sleek and sturdy vehicle is the epitome of style and luxury in GTA Online. Plus, the ability to ram small vehicles and send them flying through the air never turns stale. The Vigilante is incredibly fast, smooth and sturdy. It should definitely make a comeback in GTA 6.

4) The Pegassi Toreador

If versatility is something GTA 6 would like to prioritize, then the Toreador must make a return. There are a lot of multi-purpose vehicles in GTA Online, but the Toreador is by far the best. Recorded at a top speed of 135.25 mph, it is exceptionally fast on the fast-track and performs wonderfully well underwater. The car also comes equipped with infinite missiles, making it an unparalleled force of nature. The Toreador would make for an amazing addition to the assets that will be featured in GTA 6.

3) The Terrorbyte

The Terrorbyte is another incredibly versatile vehicle that should definitely make a comeback in GTA 6. The weaponized command unit made conducting several businesses at a time an absolute cakewalk, and since it's unlikely GTA 6 will leave the whole grinding affair behind, players could really use a mobile military base that features a central nerve.

2) The Ocelot Pariah

Lightning-fast, nimble cars will always secure a relatively permanent spot in the limelight, as previous Grand Theft Auto games have been big on high-end, luxury vehicles.

The Pariah is, as it happens, the fastest vehicle in GTA Online as of now. It boasts excellent acceleration, great traction and butter-smooth handling. While GTA 6 will probably feature its fair share of incredibly fast vehicles, the Pariah is a fan-favourite and, hence, a must-feature.

1) The Oppressor MK II

Fans would be quite shocked if the Oppressor MK II didn't return in GTA 6, being the most raved about, buzz-worthy vehicle in GTA Online. Not only is the futuristic bike extremely nimble, but it is also exceptionally lethal. It would undoubtedly make for a great addition to GTA 6's collection of cars.

Edited by Sabine Algur