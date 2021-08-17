5 most memorable cars from GTA Vice City

GTA Vice City vehicles may not have been as cool as the lightning-fast, futuristic beasts players are used to flying in GTA Online, but they were exceptionally cool in their own right and most of them made for some of the best assets in the game.

From notoriously fast racing cars to bulky muscle cars to weaponized helicopters, GTA Vice City featured a diverse assortment of vehicles, each more deserving of the spotlight than the other.

This article takes a look at 5 of the most memorable vehicles from GTA Vice City.

5 unforgettable vehicles from GTA Vice City

5) The Zebra Cab

While a vehicle sporting zebra stripes, and awful ones at that, may not be all the rage in 2021, given how far GTA games have come over the years, the Zebra Cab was and still remains reasonably popular.

GTA Vice City is one of the most beloved games of all time but, admittedly, it wasn't big on graphics. So players had to work with what they had.

That said, the Zebra Cab wasn't exactly an awful vehicle. Its silly but unique design made it one of the most memorable vehicles from GTA Vice City.

4) The Stallion

The Stallion is another amazing vehicle that always made a great case for itself. The Stallion has been seen in a number of Grand Theft Auto games. It boasts excellent acceleration, great traction and nimble handling.

Furthermore, it could perform drifts and doughnuts, making it one of the most fun vehicles from GTA Vice City.

3) The Cuban Hermes

The Hermes is one of the most memorable vehicles from GTA Vice City. It was used as a gang car for the Cabrones; and while some people may think that it was as silly as the Zebra Cab, few would deny that the sleek and sturdy vehicle covered in flames was hard not to notice.

As if that wasn't enough, being a relatively lightweight car, the Hermes was impressively fast and nimble.

2) The Infernus

The infamous Infernus would probably come on top if all the vehicles in GTA Vice City were ranked in terms of style. This sleek and exceptionally aerodynamic car was one of the most popular vehicles in GTA Vice City.

It boasted incredibly high top speed, smooth handling and impressive traction. All in all, the Infernus made for one of the most iconic vehicles in GTA Vice City.

1) The Voodoo

GTA Vice City features a diverse assortment of incredibly fast and unique vehicles, and Voodoo was simply one of the best.

Inspired by the 1960 Chevrolet Impala, the Voodoo is a timeless classic, appearing in almost every Grand Theft Auto game with minor improvements and upgrades.

Note: The article reflects the writer's own views.

