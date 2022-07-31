GTA Online Criminal Enterprises brings new updates to existing cars

GTA Online Criminal Enterprises didn't just bring new cars into the fold, they also updated past vehicles.

Every now and then, Rockstar likes to add new features to already existing selections. This may include custom paint jobs for aesthetical purposes, along with modified skirts and spoilers for performance upgrades.

For the sake of convenience, this article will talk about what's new with the old. With that being said, GTA Online Criminal Enterprises has updated six existing vehicles. Here's a quick look at the recent changes in the game.

Many old cars have been given new upgrades in GTA Online Criminal Enterprises

Here's the full list

According to Rockstar, they wanted to give a facelift to fan-favorites. GTA Online Criminal Enterprises has updated the following vehicles:

Cheval Picador

Benefactor Schwartzer

Ubermacht Sentinel XS

Grotti Turismo R

Pegassi Zentorno

Benefactor Stirling GT

These vehicles previously lacked certain features like custom liveries. However, that isn't the case anymore as players can always head into a mod garage and get their rides fixed up.

These are the prices for each vehicle

Car enthusiasts may like some of the new custom paint jobs from GTA Online Criminal Enterprises. Of course, they will also need to save up money for some of these upgrades, but it will be worth the effort.

If players are interested, they can take a look at the following price tags. They vary between vehicles, but a few of them are quite affordable:

Cheval Picador ($9,000)

($9,000) Benefactor Schwartzer ($80,000)

($80,000) Ubermacht Sentinel XS ($60,000)

($60,000) Grotti Turismo R ($500,000)

($500,000) Pegassi Zentorno ($725,000)

($725,000) Benefactor Stirling GT ($975,000)

At least two of these vehicles can also be converted with HSW upgrades. This will result in a significant boost in performance stats, particularly with top speed. However, these are exclusive to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X consoles. They also fetch a really high market price:

Ubermacht Sentinel XS ($1,305,300)

($1,305,300) Benefactor Stirling GT ($900,000)

As previously mentioned, Rockstar does listen to community feedback on various topics. It's likely these cars were included because players were asking for them, especially the Sentinel XS and Stirling GT.

Players should give some of the cheaper vehicles a try

Sometimes a player just wants a cool looking car in their garage. However, they might be strapped for cash or prefer saving money. GTA Online Criminal Enterprises now gives them a reason to consider a few alternatives.

The Picador is extremely cheap with its $9,000 price tag. Even a beginner player could afford this vehicle. However, as seen in the above video, they can accentuate it with a few liveries. The best part is that players won't be spending all that much on the paint job.

On a related note, GTA San Andreas fans may recognize a few callbacks in this update, namely the Picador, which used to belong to Ryder from the Grove Street Families. Coupled with that, the summer update also reintroduced the classic Greenwood, a vehicle that once belonged to Sweer Johnson.

