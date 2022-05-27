×
Sentinel XS in GTA Online: Price, performance, HSW upgrades, and more

Sentinel XS in GTA Online: Price, performance, HSW and more (Image via Sportskeeda)
Neeraj Bansal
Modified May 27, 2022 09:43 PM IST
Rockstar Games has released another weekly GTA Online update, allowing players to test drive the Hao's Special Works (HSW) version of the classic Sentinel XS.

Although the developers introduced new cars with GTA 5, the title still retains some of the classic cars from its predecessors. One such vintage vehicle is Sentinel XS, which players know and love to date. It first appeared in Vice City and Vice City Stories.

Now, players have the opportunity to test drive the HSW upgraded Sentinel XS and purchase it if they want. With that being said, let’s take a look at Sentinel XS in GTA Online, including its price, performance, HSW upgrades, and more.

Everything about Sentinel XS in GTA Online

The Übermacht Sentinel XS is a tuned 4-door sedan in GTA Online. It’s a modified version of the regular Sentinel, but features a fixed roof in place. It is equipped with a different set of wheels as compared to regular cars in the game. The car is mainly painted a primary color for the body as well as for the interior stitching

When it comes to performance, the vehicle is powered by a twin-cam, four-cylinder engine fitted with a turbocharger, coupled with a 6-speed gearbox. It has a front-engine, rear-wheel-drive layout. Overall, it has a good top speed as well as decent acceleration, thanks to the turbocharged engine.

It's available for purchase at a price of $60,000 from the Southern San Andreas Super Autos in the game.

How to go for HSW upgrades for the Sentinel XS

For users of the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, Rockstar Games has released a new Expanded & Enhanced Edition, which introduced Hao's Special Works (HSW) auto shop. This allows the platform-exclusive modifications to further upgrade the performance of selected cars, including the Sentinel XS.

The HSW upgrade maximizes the potential top speed of the vehicle as compared to the regular upgrade.

Players need to go to the LS Car Meet. Once inside, they will need to enter the workshop from the Interaction Menu while sitting in the car, and can start upgrading the vehicle from right there.

To apply any HSW upgrade on the Sentinel XS, it first needs to be converted to an HSW-compatible vehicle for $1,374,000. With the help of HSW, the vehicle can reach a staggering speed of 137.75 mph (221.69 km/h).

HSW upgrades that are available

Once players convert the ride into HSW-compatible, they can get any of the following upgrade parts:

  • HSW Brakes ($50,000)
  • HSW Engine Tune ($50,000)
  • HSW Racing Livery ($50,000)
  • HSW Elite Livery (Unlocked by completing all 8 HSW Time Trials)
  • HSW Street Wing ($20,000)
  • HSW Race Wing ($30,000)
  • HSW Suspension ($7,500)
  • HSW Transmission ($50,000)
  • HSW Stage I Turbo ($50,000)
  • HSW Stage II Turbo ($60,000)
  • HSW Stage III Turbo ($100,000)
Introducing: The Vespucci Job (Remix) A new high-octane vehicular pursuit across seven maps inspired by Vinewood blockbusters and dishing out 2X GTA$ and RP to all players this week: rsg.ms/de15089 https://t.co/YewIZEWg9r

To sum it up, even though the vehicle’s not very special, players can still try its HSW-upgraded version and wreak havoc on the streets of Los Santos.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan
