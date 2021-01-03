Treasure chest locations on Cayo Perico Island in GTA Online

Rockstar Games' style of approach to content updates in GTA Online does not follow a strict roadmap, but it is effective. In 2020, Rockstar announced that the game will receive two significant title updates, with the latter being the biggest ever for GTA Online.

True to their word, the Cayo Perico Heist DLC, from what players have been able to see so far, is indeed the biggest ever update for GTA Online. However, the update's biggest addition, the Cayo Perico Island itself, is not available in Freemode, to which the fanbase responded with a collective sigh.

However, Rockstar recently announced a new bonus that players could get their hands on during the Scoping Missions for the Cayo Perico Heist. Reddit user u/space-potatoes comes to the aid of fellow robbers in GTA Online with a map for the player to consult to when looking for treasure caches.

Each chest on Cayo Perico Island in GTA Online is worth $15,000

The map is based on the video by GTAmen and is a handy guide for players looking to grab some extra cash during the Scoping Missions. Each treasure chest is worth $15,000, which isn't much in the grander scheme of things but is a nice little boost to have.

(Image via u/space-potatoes, r/gtaonline)

Players who can find five hidden caches by January 6 will receive an additional GTA gift of $100,000. The treasure chests spawn differently for each player in each session. Therefore, a trial and error method is useful for finding these Treasure Chests in GTA Online.

The Cayo Perico Island presents a great opportunity for Rockstar to expand the current Online experience once it becomes a standalone game later this year. The area is currently only explorable during the Scoping Missions but always under the threat of security.