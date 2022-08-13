Map of all possible metal detector locations for GTA Online’s new Buried Stashes

GTA Online players might be interested in learning about all of the possible metal detector locations from the new update. After all, this game's world is large enough as it is. Furthermore, trying to blindly find it will take forever, not to mention that there's no guarantee of the item spawning since it's classified as a random event.

This new random event is all tied to an activity that players can do on Cayo Perico, known as Buried Stashes. There are two possible Buried Stash locations on the island, each rewarding players with $15,000. While it's not a huge reward in itself, it is something new that some players may wish to do.

Useful GTA Online interactive map includes all metal detector locations for the new Buried Stashes

The above interactive map should help players find the metal detector in GTA Online. It can spawn in any of those ten locations, although do note that it's not guaranteed to spawn in a session. Thus, some players might have to switch sessions multiple times just to find one.

Since this is an interactive map, readers are free to zoom in or pan out to get a closer look at any of the possible spawn locations. Furthermore, they can even click on "game" on the top right for the map's original layout as visible on the pause screen.

If the random event does decide to spawn for the player, it will appear as a blue dot when they are near one of those ten locations. Reaching it will reveal a corpse next to the item necessary to find the Buried Stashes, so interact with it to collect the metal detector.

How the metal detector and Buried Stashes work

Once the player locates the metal detector, they might wonder how to use it. The only place where it's currently usable in GTA Online is in Cayo Perico. Players can do a Gather Intel mission in their Kosatka to quickly get to the iconic island. Once there, they should check their map.

GTA Online players will see "Buried Stash Area" on the right side of the screen, with two locations marked. Entering those spots will provide a prompt allowing them to use the newly acquired metal detector. Wielding it will be very similar to a standard hot and cold game.

The more beeps the player hears, the closer they are to the Buried Stash. Similarly, the fewer beeps they hear, the farther away they are from the treasure. Once on top of the treasure, players will see a prompt that allows them to dig into that specific area.

Information about Buried Stashes

An example of how the new feature works (Image via Rockstar Games)

This new activity counts as a daily collectible. That means GTA Online players can collect an additional $30,000 a day, which can easily be done if they tend to grind The Cayo Perico Heist as it is. Furthermore, they should remember that Cayo Perico also spawns two random treasure chests in addition to this new feature.

These rewards have been available to collect since 2020 and also award players $15,000 per chest. That means the new total amount of cash that GTA Online enthusiasts can get from Cayo Perico per daily collectibles is $60,000.

LIVE POLL Q. Do you think the Buried Stashes should pay more than $15,000 a piece? Yes No 0 votes so far

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul