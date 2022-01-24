GTA Online player stun guns sleeping guard and gets a hilarious, unexpected reaction

The clip in this Reddit post was uploaded by u/FilmTechnitian and shows a GTA Online player messing with a sleeping guard.

The sleeping guard is part of the Cayo Perico Heist update and can be found in a few different locations on the map. Now that players have access to the stun gun, they have discovered some fun new uses for it.

This article will discuss what happened when a GTA Online player used a stun gun on a sleeping guard in the game.

GTA Online fans are also shocked at this video

This short video clip shows a GTA Online player who has discovered the sleeping guard from the Cayo Perico Heist. When players find this guard in the game, they can loot his body for a key. That's the key for Mr. Rubio's office desk, where GTA Online players will find the gold Perico Pistol during the Cayo Perico Heist.

The gamer in this clip does not seem interested in retrieving the key from the sleeping guard. Instead, he opts to shoot him in the face with a stun gun as he sleeps. Redditors found this to be cruel yet entertaining.

One commenter also seems to have discovered the hilarious reaction when stunning the sleeping guard and wanted to share it with other Redditors.

This last comment shows how much GTA Online players have in common some of the funny choices they make. The original poster of this video probably thought he was the first to discover this funny reaction in the game. At least he is not the only one mean enough to disturb a drunken sleeping man in an alleyway.

However, fans of the game cannot be blamed for such cruel acts, as it is practically the name of the game.

How to find the guard and stun gun him yourself

It is evident that after seeing this video from Reddit, many gamers will try it out for themselves if they come across the sleeping guard. Not everyone knows how to find him in the game, however.

The short video above will help guide any GTA fans wishing to shock the guard on finding him. Just be sure to grab the key for the golden gun on Cayo Perico if it is not already in the character's inventory.

