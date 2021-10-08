The Cayo Perico Pistol in GTA Online: How to get it

GTA Online has so many weapons, but the Perico Pistol is simply a must-have. It is reminiscent of the gun in the James Bond film, The Man with the Golden Gun.

Getting the Perico Pistol in GTA Online is not as hard as many players might think. It is found on Cayo Perico island in the desk drawer of El Rubio's office. However, players still need a key to access this drawer. The next steps will explain how to find this key and go from there.

This article provides advice and location information to make the task of getting the Perico Pistol easier.

Getting El Rubio's desk key to obtain the Perico Pistol in GTA Online

That's the guy!

Finding the key to El Rubio's locked desk drawer in GTA Online is almost like a scavenger hunt, in that there are many different locations to search.

The image above shows one of the passed out NPCs who holds the desired key. The guard can be found sleeping outside in ten different locations on the map.

A colored blip will appear on the GTA Online player map, indicating that the player is near the sleeping guard.

GTA Online: All possible Perico key locations

Here is a list of all the possible locations in GTA Online where one can find the sleeping guard:

Hen House in Paleto Bay

By the movie theater in Los Santos

Around the garage at Tinsel Tower

Seafood Diner along the highway north of the military base

Downtown Vinewood around the adult stores

In an alley opposite Legion Square

Amongst all the garages for sale in Rancho

Del Perro near to the shopping street

On the Vespucci Pier outside a bar

Outside Fleeca Bank on the Great Ocean Highway

After GTA Online players are lucky enough to come across the sleeping guard, all that's left to do is loot his unconscious body to obtain the key. Now they are ready to go on the Cayo Perico Heist, unlock the drawer in El Rubio's office and claim their very own Golden Perico Pistol.

