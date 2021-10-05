How to complete Cayo Perico Heist in GTA Online without firing a single shot

GTA Online released the Cayo Perico Heist update and expansion on December 15, 2020. According to English Dave, it is located in the Bahamas.

Players have since become very used to how this mission works and the different ways of completing it.

GTA Online players will encounter many heavily-armed guards on the island, owned by drug-lord El Rubio. They chase specific items like the Sinsimito Tequila or some "classified evidence" located in a safe underneath El Rubio's compound.

GTA Online: Getting into the compound in silence

Instead of executing each guard in El Rubio's compound, here is a step-by-step walkthrough of how to make it in and out without anybody being the wiser.

GTA Online users should first enter the compound via the drainage tunnel. Once inside, they can pay close attention to the guard's movements. It is easy to circumnavigate them, as they move back and forth, without being spotted.

Gamers can either run through the middle of the compound while avoiding guards or clamber over the rooftops to pop out in a different location. They must head directly to the central building to access the elevator down to the underground vault to collect the main mission item.

GTA Online players must be cautious when running past the guard on the top floor of the building.

There is a hidden wall safe on the far right wall of the office when they enter the central building. A nice hidden cash bonus waits inside for users before getting in the elevator.

Grab the GTA Online loot and get off the island

Upon completion of the office fingerprint scanner, GTA Online players can now access the mission's main objective in the compound basement. They should steal the tequila from the glass case or break into the safe to retrieve the Madrazo Files.

All that's left for them to do now is escape Cayo Perico. Gamers can retrace their steps up via the office elevator and carefully jump over one of the lower balconies at the front of the building to avoid that same pesky guard again.

Users are mostly safe by now. By making their way to the gate and avoiding any guards still in the area, they may now exit the compound's front gate.

Once outside, players must run left or right behind the compound and find a nice spot to jump into the sea and swim away.

Congratulations to GTA Online gamers for completing the Cayo Perico Heist. And nobody had to get hurt.

