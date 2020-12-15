GTA Online players have waited for a long while for what has been built up to be the biggest ever update to the game. At the start of the year, Rockstar announced that GTA Online would be receiving two significant updates throughout the year.

The first of which was the Los Santos Summer Special, which was the smaller update of the two. The next update, the Cayo Perico Heist DLC, was confirmed in November as the biggest update to GTA Online, dropping on the 15th of December.

The download size of the Cayo Perico Heist DLC is about 6.7GB.

The titular Cayo Perico Heist is the star of the DLC, and along with it are several cool additions such as a new Subramine HQ, Nightclub, and plenty more.

List of new additions to GTA Online's Cayo Perico Heist DLC

1) Cayo Perico Island

The Cayo Perico Island is situated off the coast of Los Santos and cannot be visited in Freemode, much to the chagrin of the fanbase.

A fantastic new addition to GTA Online, the Cayo Perico Islands provide tropical relief from the snow-clad streets of Los Santos. The island can only be visited during the Heist, something that the fanbase had expected.

2) Submarine HQ

Priced at $2,200,000, the "Kosatka" is certainly not one of the most expensive pieces of property one can buy in GTA Online. In order to buy the submarine, the players must visit Miguel Madrazo in the Music Locker Nightclub.

3) New Weapons

Perico Pistol

Military Rifle - $397,500

Combat Shotgun - $295,000

4) New Vehicles

Winky ($825,000 - 1,100,000)

Kurtz 31 ($2,216,250 - $2,955,000)

RO-86 Alkon ($3,262,500 - $4,350,000)

Aniihilator Stealth Helicopter ($2,902,500 - $3,870,000)

Toreador Sports Car ($3,660,000)

5) New Radio Stations; 250 new tracks

Still Slippin' Los Santos

Kult FM 99.1

The Music Locker

New tracks for Worldwide FM and FlyLo FM

6) Nightclub: The Music Locker

The Music Locker, quite literally, is the most underground nightclub in Los Santos and is situated directly underneath the Diamond in GTA Online.