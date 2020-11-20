GTA Online December DLC teaser breakdown: El Rubio, John Doe, Map Expansion, and more

Fans of GTA Online were treated to a nice little surprise by Rockstar in the form of a brief but intriguing teaser that shed light on the upcoming update in the game.

The planned update, slated for a December release, is being billed as the "biggest ever update" in GTA Online, and it looks like Rockstar are living up to the hype.

The teaser, although cryptic, featured a lot of information that piqued fans' interest. Fans have now put on their Sherlock hats and have taken a crack at what all of it could possibly mean.

The teaser showed just about enough to give fans something to look forward to without giving away too much. It is highly likely Rockstar will come out with a full trailer right before the DLC's launch.

GTA Online December DLC teaser breakdown

El Rubio

According to the dossier in the teaser, El Rubio was last spotted in LSIA (Image via Rockstar Games, Twitter)

The teaser was primarily dominated by "El Rubio" as the file being accessed was a dossier on his possible whereabouts and dealings. According to the dossier in the teaser, El Rubio was last spotted in LSIA and has been missing since then.

Locations in the teaser point to a farmland, a mansion (possibly owned by El Rubio) and a beachside. All of these indicate that the map expansion planned is substantially large as it features diverse types of locations.

El Rubio has cartel written all over it and could possibly be a brand-new character in GTA Online written specifically for the game. However, it could also be a returning character who has simply gained a reputation as "El Rubio" these days.

Advertisement

The name literally translates to "The Blonde", and speculation is now rampant on the internet as to which returning characters (preferably blonde) fits the bill.

John Doe

John Doe's association with El Rubio has intrigued fans (Image via Rockstar Games, Twitter)

Another character name, or lack thereof, that made an appearance in the teaser was "John Doe". The character's identity is up in the air but their association with El Rubio has left fans intrigued.

As a known accomplice to El Rubio, according to the files, perhaps Rockstar are going to introduce two new villains to GTA Online or maybe even allies. It remains to be seen whether the characters are new or are simply returning.

Map Expansion

The GTA Online map is likely to be of substantial size (Image via Rockstar Games, Twitter)

Advertisement

On the bottom corner of the screen, fans spotted a HUD that basically detailed the new section of the map in GTA Online. Whether this will be a part of Los Santos or an island far away from it remains to be seen.

More will definitely be revealed later but the first signs are promising as it looks like the map is of substantial size, quelling fears of the new location simply being a new part of the Diamond Casino in GTA Online.