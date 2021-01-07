How to reach the Cayo Perico Island in GTA Online

GTA Online has massively changed, to the point where players who quit the game years ago would be left in the dark regarding half of the things that are now in it.

The biggest change in the game comes through its latest title update, the Cayo Perico Heist DLC.

The DLC focuses on the eponymous heist but also introduces new vehicles, weapons and characters in GTA Online. The biggest addition to the game, however, comes in the form of the entirely new location present on the map, the Cayo Perico Island.

While the island cannot be visited in Freemode, GTA Online's newest attraction can only be visited during the heist. Players can return to the island after the heist finale but will be restricted to the Beach Party area.

What steps should players take to reach the Cayo Perico Island in GTA Online?

To get to the Cayo Perico Island, players must first visit Miguel Madrazo in GTA Online's newest nightclub, the Music Locker.

At the club, Miguel will share details of a job and will explain why he needs files that are extremely important to him. These files are kept inside El Rubio's compound on Cayo Perico.

Players can then buy themselves a Kosatka submarine and meet Pavel, who will be their guide.

To buy the Kosatka, players can simply go to the Warstock Cache and Carry website through the phone. They can buy the submarine starting from $2.2 million.

To go to the Cayo Perico Island, players can follow these steps:

Enter the Kosatka submarine. Approach the planning screen. Return to gather intel or simply visit the island's beach party (available only after the heist) in Freemode.

The Cayo Perico Island presents a great opportunity for Rockstar Games to expand on the GTA Online experience with future updates. Fans can only hope that there is more to the island than just the heist.