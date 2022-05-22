Interactive map for all GTA Online collectibles

This guide will show GTA Online players how to use GTAWeb.eu's interactive map to find all collectibles (and more). For simplicity, it will include an embed of an interactive map, along with some useful tips and images to help players find what they want as soon as possible.

Part of the main appeal of using an interactive map is that players can use it at their convenience. Simply having the option to pan the map around and zooming in is highly convenient. Not only that, but GTAWeb.eu has several other valuable features that will be covered down below.

Interactive Map for finding all collectibles in GTA Online

This interactive map is a godsend for GTA Online players who want to find anything ranging from collectibles to Peyote Plants (when they are available). They can zoom in and pan the map. Similarly, they can click on the white arrow near the top to collapse or bring up the left-side menu.

The first thing players should note is that the map is empty. It's interactive, so it's worth clicking on one of the collectibles on the left side. GTA Online has a lot to collect, so here is a short list of them and their rewards:

Action Figures: Collect all 100 for a new hairstyle, a $50K bonus, and an Impotent Rage Outfit.

Collect all 100 for a new hairstyle, a $50K bonus, and an Impotent Rage Outfit. Hidden Cache: There are ten of them daily that give the player $7,500 each.

There are ten of them daily that give the player $7,500 each. Media Sticks: Collect them to unlock new music.

Collect them to unlock new music. Movie Props: Collect all 10 for a $50K bonus and The Space Interloper Outfit.

Collect all 10 for a $50K bonus and The Space Interloper Outfit. Playing Cards: Collect all 54 for a High Roller Outfit, a new deck, and decoration in the Master Penthouse.

Collect all 54 for a High Roller Outfit, a new deck, and decoration in the Master Penthouse. Shipwrecks: One spawns daily and will give players $20,000. Collect seven in a row to get The Frontier Outfit.

One spawns daily and will give players $20,000. Collect seven in a row to get The Frontier Outfit. Signal Jammers: Collect all 50 for a $50K bonus and the ability to use Avi Schwartzman in The Diamond Casino Heist.

Collect all 50 for a $50K bonus and the ability to use Avi Schwartzman in The Diamond Casino Heist. Stunt Jumps: Clearing 25 of them gives the play a lime paint job.

See how everything pops up? (Image via GTAWeb.eu)

In the above example, clicking on the Playing Cards option will place all 54 of their spawns on the interactive map. Each different collectible has its own unique icon. Players can activate and deactivate as many of these items as they want. If they want to search for every collectible in a certain area, they can activate every item on the left-side menu.

Alternatively, they can focus only on one item. Either way works. Still, there are a few more tips worth mentioning.

You can also click on the icon to see a picture of the location (Image via GTAWeb.eu)

One such tip is that GTA Online players can click on any icon to get a brief description and, more importantly, a picture of that specific location. If the picture seems too small, click on it to get a closer look. Once the player is done looking at it, they can click on the red X at the top right to close it.

This feature is incredibly helpful for those who are having trouble finding a particular collectible based on the interactive map location by itself. It works for most of these possible options, so make use of it whenever necessary.

