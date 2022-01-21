GTA Online interactive map for all Media Stick locations

There are currently eight Media Sticks to collect in GTA Online (five from the Tuners update and three from The Contract).

Finding all eight isn't a hard task if the player knows where to look. Some guides include pictures or videos, but some players might prefer to use an interactive map. In that case, they should scroll down below to see a fantastic interactive map from GTAWeb.eu.

Interactive map for all Media Stick locations in GTA Online

Here are some basic tips for using this interactive map:

The white and magenta music notes represent the Media Stick locations.

It includes a zoom-in and zoom-out feature.

Players can pan the interactive map by clicking anywhere on it.

Clicking on any of the music notes will tell players where to find them (along with a picture).

Note: Some locations are tied to a player's property; the interactive map includes that information at the bottom of its hints. The properties affected by this are:

Agency

Arcade

Nightclub

Either way, the Media Sticks are located in the same spot inside these properties. The other five locations are static.

All eight Media Stick locations in GTA Online

It's near the LS Car Meet mechanic's toolbox (Image via GTAWeb.eu)

This section will include a summary of all the relevant information. The first two can be seen in the LS Car Meet, which is located on Popular Street, Cypress Flats, East Los Santos.

The first one is located near the LS Car Meet mechanic's toolbox, as indicated in the above image.

It's red and is located on the back of KDJ's white Gauntlet Hellfire (Image via GTAWeb.eu)

There is another one in the LS Car Meet for GTA Online players to find. This time, it's red and is located in the back of KDJ's white Gauntlet Hellfire. Keep in mind that this white Gauntlet Hellfire can spawn anywhere in place of another NPC's vehicle in the LS Car Meet.

The back of the muscle car is open, so it should stand out to GTA Online players.

It's on a table on top of the Diamond Casino & Resort's terrace (Image via GTAWeb.eu)

The next one can be found at the top of the Diamond Casino & Resort's terrace. It should be on a table in front of a lamp (the Media Stick is red, so it should stand out if the player gets near it).

This one is in Franklin's backyard (Image via GTAWeb.eu)

Anybody who has played GTA 5 should know where Franklin's second home is. For GTA Online players who don't know, it's located in Whispymound Drive, Vinewood Hills, Los Santos. This Media Stick is located on a round table near Franklin's barbecue grill by the pool.

This location is the rooftop bar at Record A Studios (Image via GTAWeb.eu)

The next one is found on a bar counter at the rooftop bar of Record A Studios, which is located in Rockford Hills. Its red design should stick out like a sore thumb against the black counters.

It's in the Arcade bar (Image via GTAWeb.eu)

The next few Media Sticks' locations will depend on the players' properties. In this case, one can find the Green EP Mix on a bar counter inside the player's Arcade.

It's at Tony Prince's desk in the Nightclub (Image via GTAWeb.eu)

The second-to-last one to collect for GTA Online players is located in their Nightclub (regardless of which location they own). It should be on Tony Prince's desk near a picture of Luis Fernando Lopez.

The final location (Image via GTAWeb.eu)

The final Media Stick is found inside the player's Agency, on their personal desk. However, GTA Online players must complete "Don't F**k With Dr. Dre" to obtain it.

