A beginner's guide to using media player in GTA Online

The GTA Online Los Santos Tuners update came with a myriad of features. Although it is primarily based around car culture, it also introduced the media player.

GTA Online received new cars, races, missions, and an official Car Meet location with the latest update. A new progression system in the LS Car Meet called Reputation, through which gamers can acquire many benefits, was also added.

The music player is a surprising addition that came alongside new music. It also requires users to collect a new type of unlockables called media sticks.

GTA Online Tuners: How to use new media player

The media player is instantly noticeable after updating GTA Online with the Los Santos Tuners update. It is present as a sort of radio station in the radio selection wheel. However, this isn't an ordinary radio station, as players need to find at least one of the four media sticks to enable it.

It is pretty easy to find these media sticks, as they aren't located in difficult-to-reach places. Their limited number is also an added advantage, as it doesn't take much time either.

However, the media player and the media sticks are only worthwhile for those interested in the new music. Many console players expected it to be a custom radio station like Self Radio. Although it is named media player, it is nothing but a unique radio station with unlockable tracks.

When gamers attempt to play the media player for the first time, without having collected any media stick, the following message is shown:

"Find and collect media sticks that contain music (EPs, mixtapes, live recordings & more) from locations around Los Santos. Collected sticks can be played on the Media Player and set via the Inventory section of the Interaction Menu."

Finding all four of the media sticks unlocks the CLR Launch Party mix and a CircoLoco t-shirt. They may need to own a Nightclub and an Arcade in GTA Online to access all four sticks.

Here are the media sticks and their locations in the game:

Arcade: There is a media stick on the Arcade bar which contains the Green EP.

There is a media stick on the Arcade bar which contains the Green EP. Casino: On the terrace of the Casino's roof, near the jacuzzi, is another media stick. This grants access to the Blue EP.

On the terrace of the Casino's roof, near the jacuzzi, is another media stick. This grants access to the Blue EP. LS Car Meet: On the table right next to the Mod Shop is another media stick. It is possibly the first one most players might notice since it is inside the LSCM. It unlocks the Black EP.

On the table right next to the Mod Shop is another media stick. It is possibly the first one most players might notice since it is inside the LSCM. It unlocks the Black EP. Nightclub: Inside the player's office, on Tony's desk, is a media stick. This one unlocks the Violet EP.

All of these EPs are part of CircoLoco Records' Monday Dreamin' compilation album. It includes 20 tracks by various artists, including Dixon, Moodymann, Rampa, and Tale of Us, all of whom appear as resident DJs in GTA Online.

Rockstar Games founded the CircoLoco Records label in collaboration with CircoLoco, an Ibiza-based party event. Seth Troxler remixed the compilation album, which was included in GTA Online via these media sticks.

Edited by Ravi Iyer