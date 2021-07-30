All unlockable cars in GTA Online Los Santos Tuners update

GTA Online added a new car yesterday as part of the Los Santos Tuners update. All 11 vehicles are available from the beginning, but players can unlock special modifications for them.
This update focuses on underground car culture, bringing to life a new and exciting racing scene. There are still six more vehicles that are yet to arrive as part of the update. There are also new missions, a Car Meet warehouse and a new type of property.
The LS Car Meet is the focal point of this newborn tuner culture in Los Santos. Many players believe this update has satisfied their craving for a new Midnight Club game from Rockstar.
GTA Online Los Santos Tuners: List of every unlockable car in the update
Unlike special vehicles, the tuners from the new update do not require any unlocking. Players can acquire any of them after updating GTA Online. The only car unlockables are some liveries and unique modifications from the Mod Shop.
Each time a player levels up five ranks in Reputation, they will unlock a Trade Price for one of these vehicles at random. This also happens the first time they buy an LSCM membership. This article lists every car from the Los Santos Tuners update that is available to players.
Released on launch day:
1) Annis Euros
Price: $1,800,000 (Legendary Motorsport)
Trade Price: $1,350,000
Top Speed: 116.5 mph
2) Annis Remus
Price: $1,370,000 (Southern S.A. Super Autos)
Trade Price: $1,027,500
Top Speed: 115.5 mph
3) Annis ZR350
Price: $1,615,000 (Legendary Motorsport)
Trade Price: $1,211,250
Top Speed: 117.5 mph
4) Dinka Jester RR
Price: $1,970,000 (Legendary Motorsport)
Trade Price: $1,477,500
Top Speed: 125 mph
5) Dinka RT3000
Price: $1,715,000 (Southern S.A. Super Autos)
Trade Price: $1,286,250
Top Speed: 119.25 mph
6) Karin Calico GTF
Price: $1,995,000 (Southern S.A. Super Autos)
Trade Price: $1,496,250
Top Speed: 121.25 mph
7) Karin Futo GTX
Price: $1,590,000 (Southern S.A. Super Autos)
Trade Price: $1,192,500
Top Speed: 119.75 mph
8) Obey Tailgater S
Price: $1,495,000 (Legendary Motorsport)
Trade Price: $1,121,250
Top Speed: 115.75 mph
9) Vapid Dominator GTT
Price: $1,220,000 (Southern S.A. Super Autos)
Trade Price: $915,000
Top Speed: 115.5 mph
10) Vulcar Warrener HKR
Price: $1,260,000 (Southern S.A. Super Autos)
Trade Price: $945,000
Top Speed: 106.50 mph
Just released:
11) Pfister Comet S2
Price: $1,878,000 (Legendary Motorsport)
Trade Price: $1,408,500
Yet to be released:
12) Emperor Vectre
Price: $1,785,000 (Legendary Motorsport)
Trade Price: $1,338,750
13) Karin Previon
Price: $1,490,000 (Southern S.A. Super Autos)
Trade Price: $1,117,500
14) Karin Sultan RS Classic
Price: $1,789,000 (Southern S.A. Super Autos)
Trade Price: $1,341,750
15) Pfister Growler
Price: $1,627,000 (Legendary Motorsport)
Trade Price: $1,220,050
16) Übermacht Cypher
Price: $1,550,000 (Legendary Motorsport)
Trade Price: $1,162,500
17) Vapid Dominator ASP
Price: $1,775,000 (Southern S.A. Super Autos)
Trade Price: $1,331,250