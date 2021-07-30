All unlockable cars in GTA Online Los Santos Tuners update

GTA Online added a new car yesterday as part of the Los Santos Tuners update. All 11 vehicles are available from the beginning, but players can unlock special modifications for them.

This update focuses on underground car culture, bringing to life a new and exciting racing scene. There are still six more vehicles that are yet to arrive as part of the update. There are also new missions, a Car Meet warehouse and a new type of property.

The LS Car Meet is the focal point of this newborn tuner culture in Los Santos. Many players believe this update has satisfied their craving for a new Midnight Club game from Rockstar.

GTA Online Los Santos Tuners: List of every unlockable car in the update

Unlike special vehicles, the tuners from the new update do not require any unlocking. Players can acquire any of them after updating GTA Online. The only car unlockables are some liveries and unique modifications from the Mod Shop.

Each time a player levels up five ranks in Reputation, they will unlock a Trade Price for one of these vehicles at random. This also happens the first time they buy an LSCM membership. This article lists every car from the Los Santos Tuners update that is available to players.

Released on launch day:

1) Annis Euros

The Annis Euros in GTA Online (Image via GTA Wiki)

Price: $1,800,000 (Legendary Motorsport)

Trade Price: $1,350,000

Top Speed: 116.5 mph

2) Annis Remus

The Annis Remus in GTA Online (Image via GTA Wiki)

Price: $1,370,000 (Southern S.A. Super Autos)

Trade Price: $1,027,500

Top Speed: 115.5 mph

3) Annis ZR350

The Annis ZR350 in GTA Online (Image via GTA Wiki)

Price: $1,615,000 (Legendary Motorsport)

Trade Price: $1,211,250

Top Speed: 117.5 mph

4) Dinka Jester RR

The Dinka Jester RR in GTA Online (Image via GTA Wiki)

Price: $1,970,000 (Legendary Motorsport)

Trade Price: $1,477,500

Top Speed: 125 mph

5) Dinka RT3000

The Dinka RT3000 in GTA Online (Image via GTA Wiki)

Price: $1,715,000 (Southern S.A. Super Autos)

Trade Price: $1,286,250

Top Speed: 119.25 mph

6) Karin Calico GTF

The Karin Calico GTF in GTA Online (Image via GTA Wiki)

Price: $1,995,000 (Southern S.A. Super Autos)

Trade Price: $1,496,250

Top Speed: 121.25 mph

7) Karin Futo GTX

The Karin Futo GTX in GTA Online (Image via GTA Wiki)

Price: $1,590,000 (Southern S.A. Super Autos)

Trade Price: $1,192,500

Top Speed: 119.75 mph

8) Obey Tailgater S

The Obey Tailgater S in GTA Online (Image via GTA Wiki)

Price: $1,495,000 (Legendary Motorsport)

Trade Price: $1,121,250

Top Speed: 115.75 mph

9) Vapid Dominator GTT

The Vapid Dominator GTT in GTA Online (Image via GTA Wiki)

Price: $1,220,000 (Southern S.A. Super Autos)

Trade Price: $915,000

Top Speed: 115.5 mph

10) Vulcar Warrener HKR

The Vulcar Warrener HKR in GTA Online (Image via GTA Wiki)

Price: $1,260,000 (Southern S.A. Super Autos)

Trade Price: $945,000

Top Speed: 106.50 mph

Just released:

11) Pfister Comet S2

The Pfister Comet S2 (Image via GTA Wiki)

Price: $1,878,000 (Legendary Motorsport)

Trade Price: $1,408,500

Yet to be released:

12) Emperor Vectre

The Emperor Vectre (Image via GTA Wiki)

Price: $1,785,000 (Legendary Motorsport)

Trade Price: $1,338,750

13) Karin Previon

The Karin Previon (Image via GTA Wiki)

Price: $1,490,000 (Southern S.A. Super Autos)

Trade Price: $1,117,500

14) Karin Sultan RS Classic

The Karin Sultan RS Classic (Image via GTA Wiki)

Price: $1,789,000 (Southern S.A. Super Autos)

Trade Price: $1,341,750

15) Pfister Growler

The Pfister Growler (Image via GTA Wiki)

Price: $1,627,000 (Legendary Motorsport)

Trade Price: $1,220,050

16) Übermacht Cypher

The Übermacht Cypher (Image via GTA Wiki)

Price: $1,550,000 (Legendary Motorsport)

Trade Price: $1,162,500

17) Vapid Dominator ASP

The Vapid Dominator ASP (Image via GTA Wiki)

Price: $1,775,000 (Southern S.A. Super Autos)

Trade Price: $1,331,250

