GTA Online launched the Los Santos Tuners update and with the update, there were many features and cars that Rockstar gave the players. Players can now enjoy all the new content that Rockstar has provided by just updating the game and launching it.

Rockstar also released its first weekly update since the release of Los Santos Tuners, and just like they do with every weekly update, they have changed the weekly challenges and the casino car.

The weekly updates will also feature a drip-fed car for players to purchase in-game. The drip-fed car for the week of 29th July - 5th August 2021 is the Pfister Comet S2 which was available for test drive at the test track a week before its release.

How to get the new Pfister Comet S2 in GTA Online

Pfister Comet S2

“This isn't just a fast car. It's a car with the kind of reputation that no amount of targeted advertising can buy. So, when some people see a Comet they make a wish. Others run screaming for cover, prophesying doom, destruction, and crippling medical expenses. Either way, you made an impression.”— Legendary Motorsport description.

The Pfister Comet S2 is the latest car that is released in GTA Online, and it is available for purchase from Legendary Motorsport for $1,878,000 or $1,408,500 (trade price).

The Comet S2 is the newer version of the pre-existing Comet in the game, which has a similar body to the Comet SR. It looks like it was based on the Porsche 992. The car comes with 27 customizing categories with many choices in each type of modification. This car is highly customizable and players can go all out by modifying it

The car is the most expensive of all drip-fed cars and has a top speed of 97.18 mph (156.40 km/h). This two-seater car has 7 gears and is a RWD. It is definitely a good tuner once it is fully modified. The Pfister Comet S2 also has a retractable wing that comes out automatically once the car reaches a certain speed. This feature is lost if GTA Online players decide to use a custom spoiler.

The car is still available for test drive at the Car Meet in GTA Online, in case players want to try the car out before they buy the ride.

