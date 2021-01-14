The Cayo Perico Heist DLC brought significant additions to GTA Online. But the Weekly Updates that followed have introduced even more.

Each Weekly Update has acted as part of the drip-feed of content from the title update and has introduced newer elements to the game. Specifically, in the form of new vehicles in GTA Online.

The latest vehicle is the Manchez Scout - a brand-new military dirt bike that is sure to turn the players' heads. Moreover, the anticipated Pegassi Toreador will now be the Podium Car for this week in GTA Online. Furthermore, a new library for the Toreador will also be made available to the players upon logging-in.

GTA Online players are looking forward to accessing the weaponized submersible car in the Diamond this week.

GTA Online Weekly Update 1/14: New bike, Survivals, and Toreador Podium Car

New Content:

Podium Vehicle: Pegassi Toreador

Manchez Scout, $225,000

Log-in Bonuses:

Shark Livery - Toreador

Double GTA$ and RP Activities:

Survivals

Discounted Content:

Coquette D10, $1,057,000

Cyclone, $1,134,000

Visione, $1,350,000

Reaper, $957,000

Toyota Vios J Grade MT, $2,843,000

RO-86 Alkonost, $2,446,875

Annihilator Stealth, $2,176,875

Valkyrie, $1,710,000

Hangars, 30% Discount

Hangar Renovations, 30% Discount

Kosatka Renovations

This is good news for players who own a Kosatka Submarine and couldn't afford all the customization options. Several Moon Pool vehicles are also being offered at a discount. This is good news for all players looking to grind the Cayo Perico Heist in GTA Online.

So far, several new vehicles have made their way into GTA Online, with more on the way. New vehicles will likely arrive as part of the Weekly Updates. To acquire the Podium Car, players need to take their chances with the Lucky Wheel in the Diamond. Hopefully, landing on the Podium Car.

A player can only spin the wheel once per day in GTA Online. A timer will appear on the wheel, indicating the time left before a player can spin again.