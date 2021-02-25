5 types of GTA missions that players are tired of

Some missions in the GTA series are just boring.

It's easy for players to get tired of a mission that just isn't fun. While 'fun' is a subjective term, certain types of missions always end up making players frustrated.

As one might expect, specific missions are not the focus of this article. Instead, the types of missions (such as time limits) will be in the limelight.

5 frustrating and boring mission types in the GTA series

#5 - Basic tutorial missions

Basic tutorial missions can become tedious very quickly (Image via GTA Wiki)

The existence of basic tutorial missions is understandable. After all, new players need to learn how to play. However, millions of GTA veterans are bored of doing the mundane tasks in such missions. They often wish that there was a way to skip the first few missions that serve as time sinks.

The best part about these types of missions is the entertaining dialogue. Unfortunately, this doesn't make up for the fact that the gameplay is so dull.

#4 - Missions with a randomly long drive from one area to another

Some missions require the player to take a long drive from one place to another (Image via lckvee, Reddit Vids)

Some games like GTA IV: The Lost and Damned feature a tutorial mission where the player has to drive a long way, from one destination to another, for the sole sake of having dialogue.

Not all GTA games have fast travel either, making the older games more prone to these types of missions. However, even newer GTA titles force the player to do something like this at least once before unlocking quick travel. If there's no chase or enemies to entertain the player, then it's just filler.

#3 - Triathlons

GTA's execution of triathlons is boring (Image via PC Gamer)

Triathlons are a fun idea in theory, but GTA's execution of these types of missions is just dreadful. It's shown up as "Beat the Cock!" in GTA San Andreas and has three different versions in GTA V, but neither version is exhilarating to experience.

The GTA San Andreas version of the Triathlon offers a decent monetary reward, and the GTA V variation is good for building Stamina (and getting a lousy outfit). However, that's not where the main problem lies.

The problem is in the mindless button-mashing that the player often has to do to win. Mashing the sprint button is often better for conserving Stamina, but it isn't fun waiting for the Stamina to recharge.

Even with infinite sprint, the missions are essentially just the player going from one location to another slowly. There's hardly any creative dialogue or witty humor to entertain the player, especially since some of these types of missions take a while to complete (the Coyote Cross Country Triathlon takes about 30 minutes).

#2 - Time Limits

Missions with a strict time limit as their main objective can be very boring (Image via GTA Series Videos, YouTube)

Oftentimes, the most enjoyable missions in the GTA series have a sense of urgency but allow the player some freedom in the approach. Technically, most missions might have a side objective that requires the player to act. However, it's the missions with a strict time limit as their main objective that are boring.

What makes these types of missions extra annoying is that players often don't have the freedom to explore an alternate way of completing the mission. Something like "Espresso 2 Go" in GTA III is very linear, and the problems of the map in that game become more apparent. Combining several bad features with a time limit is a recipe for disaster, and players are getting sick of that taste.

#1 - Missions that don't give a reward (or a good one)

Missions with a bad reward or no reward at all are discouraging (Image via GTA Series Videos, YouTube)

A frustrating mission with a good reward is forgivable, but a frustrating mission with a terrible reward is just annoying. Take "Demolition Man" from GTA Vice City, for example. It's an excruciatingly annoying mission involving terrible RC controls with a time limit (another bad feature), and all the player gets is a measly $1000 for doing it.

It doesn't even have to be a frustrating mission just to be a tired trope. Missions that are interesting or that advance the plot in a meaningful way are fine, but filler missions that don't do either are just a waste of the player's time. If there's no reward at all, then that's just even more disappointing.

Note: This list is subjective and reflects only the writer's opinions.