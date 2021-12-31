Where to find the Music Locker in GTA Online

GTA Online players should definitely head over to the Music Locker, an underground nightclub with popular music tracks.

The Music Locker was introduced back in the Cayo Perico heist update, and GTA Online players can find it over at East Vinewood in Los Santos. It features musical acts such as Moodymann to Palms Tax. GTA Online even provides live performances in the Music Locker.

Rockstar described the property as "underground in every possible way." Getting there is rather easy, since it requires a trip to the Diamond Resort and Casino. Anybody can get inside, but owning a Master Penthouse is recommended. This will give GTA Online players some exclusive features.

Taking a look at the Music Locker in GTA Online: Here is how players can get inside

The Music Locker is the perfect place to get those dance moves going. Of course, they should be prepared to pay some money. Here is how GTA Online players can find the underground scene.

Head to the Diamond Casino and Resort

The Diamond Casino and Resort can be found in East Vinewood, Los Santos. According to the GTA Online map, this place should have a musical note symbol.

Players will have to stay at ground level and look for the northside entry. Right above the door is a pink neon sign, in the shape of the main logo. Players may also notice a few posters that advertise popular musical groups. The Music Locker will be located in an underground basement.

GTA Online players simply need to walk through the door. However, there are differences between the entry fees. It all depends on whether or not the player owns a Master Penthouse.

Payment fees

The Music Locker is better suited to players with a Master Penthouse. This property can be purchased on the main website for the Diamond Casino and Resort. Here are the ones currently available for GTA Online:

Crash Pad ($1,500,000)

($1,500,000) Party Penthouse ($3,776,500)

($3,776,500) High Roller ($6,500,000)

Master Penthouse owners will not be required to pay an entry fee. Furthermore, they will be permitted access to the exclusive VIP Lounge. They can even go into the Music Locker with the casino elevator.

Meanwhile, players without a penthouse will have to pay a $150 fee. They could pay even less if they wear the proper attire. It's a good idea to bring expensive clothing to the Music Locker.

What can players do at the Music Locker?

For starters, GTA Online players can listen to a wide range of songs. The Music Locker features a DJ Booth where players can request certain jobs. Popular musical artists will show up from time to time. Players can also dance to the beat of the music. However, they are not allowed to run around the area.

There is a bar that sells alcoholic beverages, which range from $10 to $150,000. With the exception of the champagne drinks, Master Penthouse owners don't have to pay anything.

The VIP Lounge is mainly used for recreational purposes. Only the richest GTA Online players will have access to it. They can meet up with various NPCs here, such as Miguel Madrazo. There is a bouncer that guards the door. However, he will let players inside to start the Cayo Perico heist.

