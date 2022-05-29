How to earn $1,000,000 in GTA Online easily

GTA Online is full of ways to earn money easily, sometimes in the thousands, sometimes even in the hundreds of thousands. Each player will have their preference on how they want to go about it.

Whether it is collection missions, special races, or heisting missions, gamers will always find a satisfying way to earn the big bucks in the game.

This article hopes to inform GTA Online fans how to easily make $1,000,000 in GTA Online.

Making a million in GTA Online can be very easy

There are different ways for GTA Online players to earn millions of dollars while playing. It will just depend on each individual's preferences.

For example, some gamers feel that the easiest way to earn a million easily is by completing a Diamond Casino or Cayo Perico Heist.

However, if it is their first million, they will not have already earned enough to purchase the Arcade or Kosatka Submarine. In this case, they will need to pursue a different avenue of earnings.

Time trials

Time trials can be done in a matter of minutes (Image via YouTube @Allendude51)

Time trials in GTA Online are a great way to earn cash in the game quickly. By completing a single trial and topping the high score, players can earn around $100,000 each time.

This means that gamers can expect to do ten or more trials within an hour and easily reach their first million dollars. With this, they can continue to make millions with Heists after purchasing an Arcade or Agency Business.

Sometimes there might even be an opportunity for players to reap the rewards of double or triple cash and RP, making this endeavor the fastest of all the ways.

Bounty hunting and collectible missions

Plenty of easy collectible missions to choose from (Image via GTA Forums)

A few collectible missions are available in GTA Online, which gamers can complete to earn a few thousand dollars per mission, with a payout of up to $250,000 upon full completion.

These jobs include collecting all of the Comic Book toys, completing the Bounty Hunter missions, and finishing the mystery jobs available in the game.

Upon completion of these collectible missions, as well as earning a few thousand dollars per person or item collected or disposed of, players will receive a finishing bonus of a quarter of a million dollars.

After the aforementioned ways of making hundreds of thousands of dollars, gamers can also complete the Mount Chiliad Mystery to round them up to at least their first million dollars. These jobs can all be achieved without gamers having to spend very much of their hard-earned cash, if indeed any at all.

Heist missions

Heists are probably the most exciting way to make a million dollars (Image via YouTube @Chaotic))

Usually a go-to for many GTA Online fans to make a quick million dollars are the Diamond Casino Heist and the Cayo Perico Heist, which will earn a huge total sum within an hour. However, the precursor to doing these jobs requires gamers to have purchased the Arcade or Submarine beforehand.

Many gamers will immediately assume that this would be the fastest way to make an easy million, but as proven above, that is not always the case.

